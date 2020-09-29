The Frederick County Council unanimously passed a bill Tuesday night that expands where farmers markets can be held.
“This bill is going to accomplish two primary objectives and one secondary objective,” Councilman Steve McKay said. “First and foremost, it provides a definition for farmers market ... we did not previously have one in the zoning ordinance ... The second primary objective is to now allow farmers markets in an expanded set of zones.”
The legislation was introduced by McKay and states applicants can apply for permits that are good for up to 180 days from a zoning administrator.
The zoning administrator can issue the permit as long as “the proposed activity is in compliance with all safety, health and environmental standards, and is not detrimental to the surrounding area,” the site is big enough to have the market and maintain a 50-foot buffer from the property lines, the flow of traffic and parking can safely continue and any music stops at dusk.
Two weeks ago, two amendments were also made to the bill. Both of these passed, but one was considered a substantial change to the legislation and was required to go back for a public hearing.
The first of these amendments added an additional zone to the list of places farmers markets can be held, and the second added the requirement that both traffic and parking can safely continue. Prior to the second amendment, only the flow of traffic was one of the requirements.
Councilman Jerry Donald, who co-sponsored the bill along with Councilman Kai Hagen, thanked McKay for his hard work on the bill.
“I really think it will do much to expand farmers markets throughout the county,” he said. “It’s a great thing to help farmers diversify, be able to sell directly to the public ... I can’t think of a farmers market I’ve been to that I regretted attending.”
