Frederick County will allow the grocery store chain Kroger an additional year to build a warehouse in the county, with an increase in the number of expected jobs included in the deal.
The Frederick County Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to amend two resolutions to extend the deadline for Kroger Co. to deliver the expected 550 jobs at the facility from Dec. 31, 2024, to Dec. 31, 2025.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer hailed the 50 more jobs included as part of the agreement.
“I don't think anybody here is going to fight with adding additional jobs,” Keegan-Ayer said.
The county's original resolution in January 2020 had specified 500 jobs, and set the 2024 deadline for the jobs to be created at the facility on Geoffrey Way in Frederick.
But supply-chain problems because of the COVID-19 pandemic have caused unexpected delays in the construction schedule, according to a memorandum to the council from Jodie Bollinger, the county's acting director of economic development.
The county's agreement provided a 75 percent credit on the total incremental tax over the term of the credit in exchange for the 500 new jobs being created by the end of 2024.
The property was formerly owned by Toys R Us, which bought it in 1995 and used it as a distribution center.
The company closed the facility in early 2018 when it announced it was closing all of its stores.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.