Members of Frederick County’s agricultural community have floated the vision for years: a huge, shared kitchen where small farms can rent out processing equipment and industrial storage space, making it easy for them to turn berries into jam or cuts of pork into cured ham.
And in the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, County Executive Jan Gardner allocated $100,000 to study the feasibility of such a project. It’s the crucial first step in making an “agricultural innovation center” an eventual reality, said Helen Propheter, director of the county’s Office of Economic Development. The County Council still has to take a final vote on the proposed spending plan.
“We love the idea,” Propheter said. “But now we really need the hard data behind the idea to make it something to move forward.”
Many farmers across the county don’t have the space or money to process their own raw materials, said Tom Barse, owner of Stillpoint Farm near Libertytown. In addition to raising sheep and boarding horses, he and his wife grow hops, and in 2013, they opened Milkhouse Brewery on their farm.
It was an expensive venture: Barse had to build a processing facility and buy all new equipment. But now, instead of selling his hops to local breweries, he can craft and sell his own beer.
He’s hopeful that one day the agricultural center will mean other Frederick County farmers have an easier time making the same leap.
Propheter, whose office would oversee the feasibility study, said she envisioned a place where farmers could bring their crops and turn them into market-ready products such as baked goods, cheeses, ice creams or canned fruits. She also hopes to offer industrial freezers and refrigerators for lease, so growers can keep their products fresh until it’s time to sell them at farmers markets, roadside stands or local grocery stores.
Such a place would make the food industry much more accessible to local farmers, who often already face an uphill financial battle despite the advantages of the region’s rich and fertile soil, said Barse.
“Maryland is a great place to grow things,” he said. “That’s not the problem. The problem is, really, it’s an expensive place to grow things.”
Urban sprawl and increasing regulation are among the factors that have made Maryland farmland the sixth-most expensive in the country, according to 2020 data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which valued it at an average of $8,080 per acre.
If the $100,000 in funding is approved in a final vote on the county budget later this month, Propheter’s office would hire a firm to conduct interviews with local farmers, collect data and compile a report on the logistics. The study would need to nail down what they’d want the center to include, propose possible locations and look at possible costs, she said.
That process could take up to six months. But if it’s completed, the county will have its “marching orders,” Propheter said — concrete analysis on how to move forward with fundraising, permitting and eventually, construction.
“Then we really start putting meat on the bones of this project,” she said.
In their discussions, county staff pointed to Washington, D.C.-based Union Kitchen as something of a model. Founded in 2012, the “food business accelerator” started out by opening up shared kitchen and production space to small businesses.
Soon, said Union Kitchen CEO Cullen Gilchrist, those businesses were producing tons of food products — but they had nowhere to sell them. Over the years, Union Kitchen developed a distribution program to get its products into stores across the region and opened five of its own markets.
The project has created more than 1,000 new jobs and businesses and brought in more than a quarter of a billion dollars in collective revenue, Gilchrist said.
“You’ve got to be able to add value to products,” he said. “This sort of idea is a pretty massive driver of the food economy.”
Propheter and Barse also floated the idea of building office space in the center to house representatives from the various agencies overseeing agricultural permitting, grants and zoning in the county. It could be a one-stop shop for farmers new to the industry or looking to expand, Propheter said, and ease the logistical burden of coordination that often falls to growers.
Though the project is still in its preliminary phases, Barse said he was excited about its potential to stimulate Frederick County’s food and agriculture economies and remind residents that “food doesn’t come from the grocery store.”
“I see that as a really important aspect of this,” he said. “We can help people realize: We can produce just as good a product as any other farmers anywhere in the country, right here in your own backyard.”
