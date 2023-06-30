Frederick County Parks and Recreation announced the opening of the fiscal year 2024 Community Grant Program, which will provide funds for recreational facilities for county organizations.
The county division of parks and recreation will accept applications from July 1 to August 4, and organizations will be notified by November about receiving grant rewards. Applicants may request up to $25,000 out of the approved $100,000 budget.
Eligible organizations include athletic associations, civic/community/service associations, homeowners associations and recreation councils. Organizations that receive the grants must be completed by June 30, 2025.
The community grants are intended to improve recreation facilities or construct new facilities on land owned or utilized by the applicant organization. Funds may be applied towards the costs of contracted labor, equipment and materials and will not be awarded for existing facilities' annual maintenance.
The applications and projects will be evaluated by a Frederick County Parks and Recreation Commission subcommittee. The evaluation criteria includes recreational and community value, project and planning, site plan/ master plan and local contribution. The subcommittee's recommendations will be forwarded to the commission, who will be the final decision.
