Frederick County Parks and Recreation announced the opening of the fiscal year 2024 Community Grant Program, which will provide funds for recreational facilities for county organizations.

The county division of parks and recreation will accept applications from July 1 to August 4, and organizations will be notified by November about receiving grant rewards. Applicants may request up to $25,000 out of the approved $100,000 budget.

