Frederick's Court Street Garage will be closed for repairs from April 6 through April 8.
The garage will be closed to traffic beginning at 6 a.m. on April 6.
While vehicles may remain in the garage during the work, they will be unable to leave until April 9, and any vehicles parked in designated work zones will be towed at the owner's expense, according to a city release.
Cardholders for the Court Street Garage should park in the West Patrick Street at 138 W. Patrick St. during the work.
