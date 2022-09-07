Cowork Frederick is expanding its footprint after 10 years in business.
Since 2012, husband and wife Glen and Julia Ferguson have provided office space for people to work remotely alongside other members of the community at 122 E. Patrick St.
Members pay for space based on how often they want to visit and whether they want private or shared space.
On Wednesday, the owners of Cowork Frederick held a party to celebrate the business’s anniversary and expansion. By happy coincidence, 120 E. Patrick St. became available for purchase in 2018 when the Fergusons were searching for a place to expand their business.
“People are fundamentally here to gain connection,” Julia said Wednesday night.
Cowork Frederick has 54 members, but with the additional building, Julia hopes they will be able to accommodate 100.
After a few finishing touches, Julia said, they plan to open the new coworking space at 120 E. Patrick St. in a couple of months. It also has four small, fully furnished apartments upstairs for short-term rentals, which will include access to Cowork Frederick.
The original location at 122 E. Patrick St. will still be part of Cowork Frederick, but designated for private offices, meetings and events.
Julia said the expansion was prompted by the owners’ desire to provide a different kind of space. Members expressed interest in gaining an outdoor area, with more quiet spaces, but also a larger area to enjoy meals and socialize.
The new facility boasts features such as the “Nook,” a semi-enclosed seating area for two, with a shared desk, outlets and a color-changing light. Glen said it is meant to provide a space for conversations, and the padding around the Nook deflects some exterior noise.
For those who need more quiet, there will be narrow pods, almost like phone booths, with doors. The occupant can step inside to make a private call and jot down notes at the desk. There is a light, ventilation and outlets.
For those who use the space, though, Cowork Frederick is much more about the community.
Glen recalled watching members of a small startup work together, and writers bounce ideas off each other. One time, an artist frustrated with billing software asked others in the coworking space for new recommendations, and members responded in force with helpful tips.
“That’s the best part of doing this,” Glen said.
Supporters gathered at the new facility Wednesday. Julia handed out certificates of thanks.
Behind her, a TV displayed photos of members smiling at their desks, plus before and after photos of the renovation. Electric candles flickered in the fireplace beneath colorful artwork. Guests lounged on comfy furniture or milled about the rooms.
Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor commended the Fergusons.
“These would be empty buildings waiting for somebody with an idea,” O’Connor said. “We wouldn’t be here as a city if it weren’t for people like you.”
Former Cowork member Dr. Brett Talbot, formerly of New Market, gushed about the space and what it meant to him. He spent about seven years working there before his family moved to Michigan in 2021.
He came back for the 10th anniversary party — and to see friends.
“This was the perfect place for me,” Talbot said.
Talbot said Cowork Frederick attracts a diverse range of people and professions. He enjoyed running ideas by others while he created medical simulations, and being downtown.
“It’s an experience I wouldn’t want to replace with going to the office again,” Talbot said. “This is like a little sample of what Frederick is.”
He’s been searching for a coworking space in Michigan that reminds him of what he had in Frederick. He hasn’t found one.
Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller
