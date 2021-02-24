A service in Maryland is lending independence, confidence and connections to seniors and people of all ages who may have difficulty using the telephone.
Maryland Relay is a free public service established in 1991 that allows people who are unable to use a standard telephone to both make and receive calls.
These individuals can be Deaf, hard of hearing, Deafblind, late-deafened or have difficulty speaking. The service is of great value to many older adults, but Maryland Relay serves Marylanders of all ages who need it.
“For those who can’t hear well, using the phone can be incredibly frustrating,” said Jenny Pearson, captioned telephone service outreach coordinator with Maryland Relay, which is under the umbrella of the Maryland Department of Disabilities. “That often means avoiding using the phone, being cut off from communicating with family and friends and also taking care of important personal or business matters.”
Calling options include Traditional Relay, which helps people who need the service use a text telephone; Captioned Telephone, which allows people who are hard of hearing to read captions of what the other person is saying on the phone; and Hearing Carry-Over (HCO), Speech-to-Speech (STS) and Visually Assisted STS for people who can hear, but have difficulty speaking.
Voice Carry-Over is also available for people who have hearing loss but would rather use their own voice to have conversations on the phone, as is Spanish Relay, which includes Spanish-to-Spanish and Spanish-to English translation for all calling options.
Braille TTY is also available for the Deafblind.
Maryland Relay can also provide assistive equipment to people who qualify through the Maryland Accessible Telecommunications program.
To qualify, a person must be a Maryland resident over age 3 who is receiving a benefit of some kind, including Social Security or Supplemental Security Income, and who is certified as having a disability that affects their ability to use the phone.
“All of the services that we provide, including captioned telephone services, are provided at no cost," Pearson said, but said people can purchase captioned telephones if they prefer to buy their own.
As part of her job as outreach coordinator, Pearson travels around the state and visits places such as senior centers, retirement communities and nursing care providers to offer information about Maryland Relay’s services.
“The feedback that we’ve gotten from seniors is great,” she said. “It definitely is something that can be life changing for folks.”
In some cases, people are familiar with the Text Telephone services Maryland Relay offers, but haven’t heard about the other available programs.
The service, Pearson said, isn’t just life changing for the person using it, but also for their friends and family.
“When people are able to communicate better on the phone, it gives them a boost of confidence, increases their independence. They can make appointments, conduct business and have other important conversations on the phone without worrying that something’s being missed or misunderstood,” she said.
This also means that users can better identify scams or robo calls, and therefore not agree to things they can’t fully hear or understand.
Pearson said Maryland Relay is a critical service, especially now, during the pandemic when people are trying to stay in touch with one another without meeting face-to-face.
An additional service being offered is Remote Conference Captioning that can allow people who have trouble hearing what’s being said during conference calls to read text of what call participants are saying.
The service comes at a time when many people are utilizing services like Zoom and Google Meet to work and talk with friends and family and allows people who use Maryland Relay to participate in those calls.
