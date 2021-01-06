The Delaplaine Foundation provided more than $2.5 million in grants last year and offered funding to 82 nonprofits in Frederick County.
“Between emergency relief grants that we were compelled to make in response to the local impact of COVID-19 in addition to grants made during our annual grant cycle, we awarded a record 215 grants totaling $2,534,000,” Marlene Young, foundation president, said in a statement. “Of that amount, 86 percent of the total grant dollars remained within Frederick County.”
The African-American Resources Cultural and Heritage Society of Frederick was among the organizations that received a grant. The AARCH was awarded $80,000 from the Delaplaine Foundation for historic preservation.
“The AARCH Society of Frederick is very excited and grateful for the generous grant provided by Delaplaine Foundation,” AARCH president David Key said. “It is truly an honor to serve as president of AARCH and to be a small part of bringing Mr. William O. Lee’s dream of an African American Heritage Center to a reality. What a tribute to his vision and dedication to the community.”
About 14 percent of the money went to nonprofits outside the county. Those outside Frederick were the Maryland Academy of Science/Maryland Science Center and the National Aquarium.
While those facilities aren’t in the county, the grant money does provide county students and teachers free admission to those venues, according to the announcement.
Other local nonprofits that received grants from the foundation included Advocates for Homeless Families, Inc., Blessings in a Backpack, Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County, Catoctin Mountain Wildlife Preserve/Global Wildlife Trust and Children of Incarcerated Parents. For a full list, go to delaplainefoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.