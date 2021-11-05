Prominent Frederick County businessman and philanthropist George B. Delaplaine Jr. has tendered another major monetary gift to Hood College, making him the largest living donor in the school's history, according to Hood officials.
The most recent pledge will support faculty recruitment and development, faculty and student research and general administrative needs for the George G. Delaplaine School of Business, according to this week's announcement.
Amounts for both the latest gift and Delaplaine's lifetime giving are not being disclosed, according to a college spokesman.
“We are so thankful to George for this additional gift and what it will mean to the school of business as well as future business leaders,” Hood President Andrea E. Chapdelaine said in a prepared statement.
Delaplaine, in a statement of his own, said, “My giving to Hood College is motivated not only by the deep family ties that the Delaplaine family has to Hood College that include my mother as a Hood College graduate of 1913, but also by my desire to encourage students to develop fundamental business skills for life.”
The chairman of the Delaplaine Foundation and president of Great Southern Enterprises, Delaplaine received an honorary degree from Hood College in 2008. He first provided a major gift to endow the new School of Business in 2018 at a campus ceremony, college officials said.
Delaplaine served as past president and CEO of the Great Southern Printing and Manufacturing Company, parent company of the Frederick News-Post, GS Communications, Inc., the Job Shop and GS Net.Works.
“I have devoted my life to pursuing business opportunities and new ventures,” Delaplaine said in this week’s announcement, “and consequently, I am gratified and honored to know that my giving to Hood has culminated in the establishment of a School of Business bearing my name that will educate and send forth tomorrow’s business leaders and entrepreneurs.”
