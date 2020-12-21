Rita Dorsey had been a hairdresser for the past 29 years, while also holding several different positions within the food world. But when she found herself without work for three months after the pandemic began, she knew it was time for a change.
“My brother and I have been talking about opening a food truck for probably over a year, and having that time off made me realize it was time to do something new,” she said. “So we did. I retired in August, and I bought a food truck.”
Dorsey’s new food truck, The Garage, is one of 31 businesses that started in the city of Frederick during 2020, despite — or because of — the pandemic.
Despite 2020 bringing a relentless pandemic with it, Maryland recorded 38 percent more new business applications than it had in 2019, according to U.S. Census data. Nationwide, new businesses are on the rise as well. In financial quarter three, over 1.5 million new businesses were created in the United States, an 80 percent increase from Q3 2019.
Those trends have also been reflected in Frederick County and the city of Frederick. In addition to the 31 new businesses added in Frederick this year, the Frederick County Department of Permitting recorded 110 new tenant occupancy permits, most of which were for entirely new businesses. The remaining businesses moved or opened a new physical space.
“I’m not surprised by the entrepreneurism that you see exhibited — even during the pandemic — by Frederick,” said Richard Griffin, director of the Office of Economic Development for the city of Frederick. “We’re a pretty amazing community when it comes to that.”
Dorsey and her brother formerly owned a catering business and are well-versed in the business of food, but they felt the new venture was the perfect one for the era of the pandemic, when fewer people are going inside to eat at restaurants.
Opening in November, a time not so popular for outdoor food vendors, Dorsey figured she and brother Matt Dorsey and her son Nate Hunter would ease into the new business.
“I think we picked a good time to get our feet wet and just process through it. And we’ve been very lucky — we’ve been open three days a week,” Dorsey said. “People have been very inviting, open and kind.”
Griffin said the businesses that opened this year were a combination of businesses that had already been planning on opening long before the pandemic began and those that decided to take the leap after the pandemic had already begun. There are also some businesses that shut down at the start of the pandemic and have reopened with new names and management plans, such as Born & Raised, which was formerly Family Meal.
Other businesses decided to expand in a year when many businesses were shutting their doors. Renzi’s Pizza, for example, expanded from a truck to a brick-and-mortar location in Walkersville in May.
By spring, the truck hadn’t made a single trip in 2020 due to events being canceled. Owner Steve Renzi figured opening a brick-and-mortar location would help, especially since pizza is a common takeout item.
“If I’m going to open a place during a tough time, at least I have the product that will make the phone ring,” Renzi said.
Still, others were looking for something entirely new once their previous plans fell through. Kaitlyn Makers, who started a concert series in Frederick, found herself without work once large events were no longer possible. So she dove into her other passion, houseplants, to open the shop Take Root in Everedy Square.
“I just kind of jumped in. It was kind of the time. I was like, it’s either gonna be now during a time where careers are weird for people,” Makers said. “Or I’m gonna get back into the swing of things and then always wish I had done something like this.”
Opportunity is also key to opening a new business — and the sudden availability of physical space often points to another business having recently closed. But Griffin said he is surprised by how few businesses have closed in Frederick since the beginning of the pandemic. About 14 businesses in the city have closed this year, not all due to COVID.
“I am hopeful that we can make it through the winter without seeing a lot more closures,” he said. “And a lot of that will be dependent on the federal assistance, whether or not the federal government comes out with a new PPP program for small businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.