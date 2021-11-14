Global supply chain disruptions paired with an increase in customers are causing unprecedented challenges for Frederick County’s auto shops.
At Clearview Car Care in Frederick, for instance, engine parts that used to come within two days now take up to a month to arrive, and despite staff starting earlier in the morning and working longer days, only half of the shop’s repairs are completed within a couple days, compared to roughly 90 percent a year and a half ago.
Hiccups in the international supply chain mean there’s only so much owner Steve Duckson — and others in his shoes — can do.
“Customers have no choice but to wait,” Duckson said.
Since the start of the pandemic, those who sell and repair cars in Frederick County have had to adapt: High demand and low supply have thrown a wrench in businesses large and small.
The issues are far spread. According to October reporting from the Associated Press, computer chip shortages and other global supply disruptions have depleted dealer lots and hiked prices. In Maryland, the delays and shortages have been unparalleled.
“From an inventory standpoint, this is by far the smallest amount of inventory my dealers have had,” said Peter Kitzmiller, who for two decades has been president of the Maryland Automobile Dealers Association.
Increased market prices and the release of demand for new and used cars that Kitzmiller said was pent up during the pandemic has kept dealerships from losing money. But these companies are at the mercy of the car manufacturers that fill their lots, and Kitzmiller said it could be until at least 2023 before inventory returns to levels from early 2020.
“It’s going to continue for the foreseeable future, from what I can see,” he said.
In March of 2020, Criswell Chevrolet of Thurmont had 340 Chevrolets in stock, general manager Doug Martin said.
On Thursday, the dealership had 36.
Along with the company’s income, staff pay has been relatively unaffected, Martin said. But for salespeople, lower inventory means more stress.
Before COVID, Criswell’s salespeople might’ve aimed to sell 15 cars. But that number now represents half the dealership’s inventory. With more than 20 salespeople on staff, “each sale means that much more to the salesperson,” Martin said.
Martin added he and others in the dealership fear things could get worse. There hasn’t been significant improvement in average inventory since early 2020, when volume began to decline, and he doesn’t believe Criswell’s empty lot space will return to pre-pandemic numbers for at least another year.
“Ultimately, we don’t have a clear picture from any of our manufacturers that production is going to improve over the next three to six months,” said Martin, who’s been an owner or manager for most of his two decades in the industry.
It’s unclear how low inventory could get before the dealership reaches a breaking point, but upticks in price and demand have offset plunges in supply.
Inventory shortages are affecting the county’s smaller dealerships as well. John Konstandinidis, general manager for Renn Kirby Mitsubishi, normally aims to have a monthly supply of 35 to 40 new cars, but on Thursday there were eight on the lot and two in the showroom.
And when new car inventory decreases, the availability of used cars goes down with it, Konstandinidis said.
Consumers may tend to purchase a new car on a regular cycle, like every five years. So when they buy a vehicle, they trade in their old one, which gets added to the dealership’s supply of used cars.
Konstandinidis said his dealership had between 35 and 40 used cars Wednesday, roughly half the pre-COVID volume. With low supply levels, prices have risen with the demand for both new and used vehicles.
In addition to paying more, customers have had to wait longer for repair parts, which at Renn Kirby have been taking seven to 10 days longer to arrive than they used to. There doesn’t seem to be any consistency to the delays, which have included common safety items like seat belts and air bags as well as more obscure car parts, Konstandinis said.
“We’re sitting around twiddling our thumbs waiting for parts sometimes,” he said.
Like dealerships, Frederick County’s repair shops have had to share some of the burden with their customers.
What Dynamic Automotive used to complete in a few hours may now take a day. What used to take a few days now lasts a week. And delays aren’t restricted to a specific part — one week it’s tires, the next it could be brake pads.
“It’s an ongoing problem that seems to be getting worse,” he said.
Owner Dwayne Myers said the company has relied on its loaner fleet to keep customers on the road while their car is in the shop. Delays haven’t necessarily brought down the bottom line, but Myers said it’s been more difficult to maintain the level of customer service his company strives for.
“People want their cars,” Myers said. “That’s their freedom.”
Amid the supply delays, drivers have been returning to the road after a hiatus during the pandemic, and business has been on the rise at the county’s repair shops.
At Clearview Car Care, sales are up roughly 30 percent compared to before COVID, which Duckson hypothesized could be a result of drivers investing in their current vehicles rather than searching for new ones, given high prices and low inventory at dealerships.
In addition to longer waits, prices have risen — albeit incrementally.
To compensate for suppliers charging more for parts like brakes, body parts and washer fluid, Brownie’s Auto Repair in Walkersville has had to up its prices by 5 or 10 percent, said owner Michael Blue, also a Frederick County councilman.
Reliability is an especially big deal in the auto industry, Blue said. Drivers depend on mechanics returning their machines to them in a timely manner so they can get to work and otherwise retain their mobility. But amid the delays and the price bumps, auto body owners said their customers have, for the most part, been understanding.
Blue, who’s owned Brownie’s for nearly 40 years, commented, “I’ve never seen customers be so patient.”
