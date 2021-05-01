Kristen Fleming sat in the shade on Market Street, adding the finishing touches to a colorful chalk drawing of Finding Nemo characters. As she looked up and down the sidewalk — crowded, almost, with shoppers and restaurant-goers — she smiled from behind her tie-dyed mask.
“It just feels nice that things are coming back to life,” she said.
Fleming, an artist who’s lived downtown for about a decade, volunteered to brighten the streetscape for First Saturday. She, along with many downtown businesses and patrons, welcomed the sight of bustling sidewalks — a reminder, some said, that the pain of the coronavirus pandemic is slowly easing up.
Phoebe Boheim, owner of Frederick Candle Company, has been setting up shop at a weekly outdoor bazaar on North Market Street nearly every Saturday. (Last week, though, she and her husband were out of commission after receiving the second dose of their Pfizer vaccine.)
This week’s market, she said, offered more foot traffic than she’s seen in a long time.
It could be the warmer weather, she guessed, or the increasing rate of vaccinations across the state. One pair of customers were sisters who had just gotten their shots and were able to reunite for the first time since the pandemic hit, she said.
“It’s awesome today. Everybody’s out and about,” Boheim said. “I think people are just excited about things opening up.”
Nearly twice as many Marylanders were vaccinated this First Saturday compared to the last one on April 3. Maryland reported its lowest daily positivity rate in more than eight weeks Saturday, and Frederick County marked a fourth consecutive day with no virus deaths.
Earlier this week, Gov. Larry Hogan declared that state residents were free to go maskless in nearly all outdoor settings, regardless of their vaccination status. And he told restaurants they could offer outdoor standing service and lift all capacity limits on outdoor dining — a measure that went into effect Saturday.
At Brewer’s Alley, that change meant manager Daniel Kelley could seat more customers at more tables. His team is “excited to get as many people in here as we can” while still balancing virus safety, he said.
Not all restaurants changed tack so soon. Brian Klitch, general manager at Isabella’s Taverna & Tapas Bar, said he saw “a great turnout” Saturday, thanks in part to the near-perfect weather and the draw of First Saturday deals. But his staff hasn’t added any more tables to its outdoor dining setup yet.
“We want everyone to feel comfortable, so we’ll meet in the middle,” he said.
Still other downtown business owners said the increase in vaccine availability and improving virus metrics hadn’t had any impact on their sales.
Retro Metro on North Market Street saw a bump in traffic after federal stimulus checks were mailed out earlier this year, said owner Sherri Johnson. But recently, things have been slower.
“We’ve been almost half that business the last three weeks,” she said. Aside from that spike, customers have been shopping in-store at a pretty steady rate since last May, she said.
Wayne Kramer, owner of Baltimore-based Bullshine Distillery — which has offered free whiskey tastings from a pop-up tent each Saturday — agreed. Even during the colder months, he saw consistent sales, and he hasn’t noticed a dramatic change in recent weeks.
For some county residents, though, just spending a day outside and surrounded by strangers was a relief.
Demarco Johnson and Jilan Hall-Johnson brought their family to brunch Saturday morning at Hootch and Banter. The family moved to Frederick from Montana shortly before the pandemic began, Jilan said.
They sat in the sunshine Saturday afternoon, eating ice cream along Carroll Creek — which they’d never visited before — as dozens of pedestrians strolled past them.
“We’ve slowly been getting out and about,” Jilan said. “We’ve always tried to go out and support the community.”
