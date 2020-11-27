The Downtown Frederick Partnership, the nonprofit that works to preserve Downtown Frederick and support its business community, has been named a 2020 Accredited Main Street America program.
The partnership was first designated a Main Street Program by Main Street America in 2001. Its new accredited status signifies its dedication to comprehensive revitalization and a proven track record of successfully implementing the Main Street Approach, according to a press release from the partnership.
“We are proud to recognize this year’s 860 Nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have dedicated themselves to strengthening their communities,” Patrice Frey, president and CEO of the National Main Street Center, said in a prepared statement. “These Accredited Main Street programs have proven to be powerful engines for revitalization by sparking impressive economic returns and preserving the character of their communities."
Main Street America communities were responsible for the creation of $6.45 billion of generated reinvestment, 6,466 new businesses and 32,316 new jobs nationwide, according to organization representatives.
"During these challenging times, these Main Street programs will be key to bringing economic vitality back to commercial districts and improving quality of life during the recovery process," Frey said.
