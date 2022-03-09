The Downtown Frederick Partnership announced this week it has promoted Leann Crews to be the organization’s associate director.
Crews has been serving as the Downtown Frederick Partnership’s marketing and promotion manager since October 2016 but will now be serving in a capacity where she is “responsible for the organization’s fundraising and business development efforts moving forward,” according to a release from the organization.
The release says Crews has been involved with many of the Downtown Frederick Partnership’s programs, including things such as the Love Letters for Local campaign, the Downtown Frederick Gift Card program, Get It Downtown magazine and the Frederick County Craft Beverage Passport.
Crews, the release says, has also overseen new business openings and ribbon-cutting ceremonies and other advertising efforts, such as the partnership’s social media efforts.
With Crews leaving her previous position as marketing and promotion manager, the Downtown Frederick Partnership said in its release that the position is now open, and interested applicants can find the listing online at downtownfrederick.org/jobs.
— Patrick Kernan
