The Downtown Frederick Partnership will hold off as long as possible on a decision on its Alive @ Five events in 2021, as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to unfold, according to the partnership’s executive director.
The popular outdoor happy hours, with music and socializing along Carroll Creek on Thursdays, are expensive to produce and need a certain number of people to attend in order to make it worthwhile for the partnership to put on, Executive Director Kara Norman told the city’s mayor and aldermen.
Norman and others briefed the city officials on the organization’s 2020 efforts and plans for 2021 at a workshop Wednesday.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak asked if they had thought about holding the events virtually.
While they have tried to do some virtual events, some things don’t translate as well to being done virtually as others, Norman said.
The partnership has launched a small business resiliency series to help downtown businesses weather the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, Norman said.
The series includes webinars, access to professional support networks, small group meetings to help provide support and encouragement for businesses, and tools to help with things such as window displays and other promotions, she said.
They’ve also begun a social media campaign to encourage people to wear masks, something that they’ve been hearing from a lot of businesses has been a challenge, Norman said.
The partnership has cut costs for advertising and events in the face of the pandemic, but expects about $320,000 in revenue losses in 2020, she told the mayor and aldermen.
The downtown area had been doing well before the pandemic hit, Associate Director Danielle Doll said.The partnership participated in 24 new business openings in the previous year, leading to 93 new jobs, she said.
In a business performance survey, 46 percent of businesses in 2019 indicated that their revenue was above average. The partnership raised more than $120,000 for the downtown holiday lights, and had partnered with more than 100 businesses for their signature events such as the monthly First Saturday events and the holiday season’s Frosty Friday event, Doll said.
