With a city plan for expanded outdoor dining set to expire at the end of October, downtown Frederick restaurants are keeping one eye on the calendar and the other on the weather forecast.
Since June, restaurants have been allowed to set up seating on city sidewalks; in city parks, alleys, and lots; street parking spaces; on a section of North Market Street on weekends; or on private property.
The new rules have been crucial for the survival of restaurants like The Cellar Door.
“We’re sustaining because of outdoor seating,” said Phil Giuliano, the restaurant’s assistant general manager.
But the rules allowing that seating expire at the end of October, and while the city is working on how to handle seating in the winter months, restaurants are anxiously awaiting the results.
Some are considering buying large heaters to warm diners in chilly temperatures, and others may put out tables in winter months for hearty diners wary of dining indoors amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
There’s a certain percentage of the population that won’t eat indoors, Giuliano said.
If they’re allowed, “we’ll extend that outdoor seating until there’s snow on the ground,” he said.
Amanda Seifarth, a manager at Cafe Nola, agreed that many people are still uncomfortable eating indoors, and prefer the restaurant’s tables along East Patrick Street, even on chilly mornings.
They’ll also try to keep their outdoor seating as long as possible, even on nice days into the winter.
“If people are willing to sit at them, we’ll have the outdoor tables whenever possible,” she said.
Even with County Executive Jan Gardner holding bars and restaurants at 50 percent capacity after Gov. Larry Hogan raised the limit to 75 percent, social distancing requirements for tables means most restaurants couldn’t add any significant seating even if they wanted to, the restaurant staffers said.
Isabella’s Taverna and Tapas Bar has been able to use the North Market Street seating on weekends, when the street is closed between Patrick and Third streets from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., something that has been “a lifesaver for the business,” general manager Brian Klitch said Wednesday.
Like the others, he said most people prefer to sit outside, and he’s hoping for a mild winter so that they can continue the expanded outdoor seating as long as possible.
Giuliano agreed.
“The key is to get through the holiday season. It’s the biggest quarter for the restaurant business,” he said.
The Downtown Frederick Partnership is definitely in favor or continuing to allow outdoor dining past October, said Kara Norman, the group’s executive director.
She said it’s important for the city to make a decision quickly so that businesses can make plans.
They have seen a huge demand for sidewalk heaters as restaurants look toward the winter months, she said.
Isabella’s Klitch said everyone is looking to see what the colder weather will bring.
“The looming cloud is winter time and what’s going to happen,” he said.
