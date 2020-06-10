Dining in the middle of Market Street will be a reality this Friday, as Frederick launches one of its several outdoor dining options.
Two blocks of Market Street will be closed: Church Street to Market Alley and Church Street to Patrick Street, said Richard Griffin, director of Economic Development for the City of Frederick.
Several departments including the Frederick Police Department, Fire and Rescue Services, the Mayor’s Office, the office of Economic Development and the Downtown Frederick Partnership worked together to create the plan. The two blocks they chose were based on the density of restaurants who expressed interest in street seating, traffic patterns and other factors.
Market Street dining will be open this weekend from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Individual restaurants’ hours vary.
Restaurants not in that two-block range have other options, however. On Wednesday, the city installed water-filled barriers that block off parking spaces outside of restaurants for outdoor seating, called “parklets.” Griffin assured that the barriers are quite heavy once they are filled with water, for the safety of guests.
Once the restaurants using parklets have signed their legal agreements, they can begin utilizing them. Griffin said this could be as early as Thursday afternoon.
Additionally, the city has given options of sidewalk cafes to restaurants who have the space, and utilizing public parks such as Carroll Creek to serve food. Griffin said the city and its partnering departments are trying everything in their power to help restaurants, many of which have suffered greatly during the coronavirus pandemic.
“People like to eat outside and patrons are going to feel safer for the foreseeable future being outside,” Griffin said. “The program in addition is supposed to help keep sidewalks clear so we have pedestrian social distancing.”
The program also benefits retail shops in Downtown Frederick, which often rely on foot traffic to bring customers in. When people walk through downtown to eat, they’re more likely to stop in a store, Griffin said.
“So by helping the restaurants generate more patrons, it also has the potential to create opportunity for the retailers to capture some of that,” he said. “Those patrons as customers.”
Curbside pickup will also be continuing at most locations, but many restaurants have had to shift their locations to side streets.
While Griffin admits the program isn’t perfect, he said the city will be monitoring its rollout over the next few days and make any adjustments necessary.
“I think hopefully Frederick will be lifted up as an example of how to do this in the best possible way,” he said.
(2) comments
This makes NO sense! Hogan has oked inside dining.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]. I wonder if the water-filled plastic barriers cost more or less than the $45,000 City logo that was not used. Seems like the barriers may go in the same direction. Written by Mike Spurrier
