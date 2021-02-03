A local farm has earned a special place in Maryland Farm and Harvest history — Deer Run Farm will be featured on the show’s 100th episode.
Located in Emmitsburg and established in 1996, Deer Run is a beef cattle and poultry operation. Allison and Josh Stewart run the poultry side of the farm, which includes the Heritage chicken hatchery.
The milestone episode airs Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. on Maryland Public Television and highlights the farm’s chicken breeding with multicolored eggs.
“Customers from smaller commercial farms to backyard flock owners and from as far away as Alaska and Hawaii purchase chicks from Deer Run Farm,” Maryland Public Television representatives said in a news release. “[Allison] and Josh then show how they prepare chicks for shipping to customers via the U.S. Mail.”
Heritage chickens are more rare than your average commercial industry layer — those that are bred to “lay, lay lay” — Allison Stewart said. Deer Run Farm chickens are also pasture-raised.
“The combination of them being Heritage birds on pasture, the eggs themselves are better quality,” she said. “And our customers, they can tell.”
Another attraction is the color of the eggs, which range from olive to tan to light blue.
“Our segment … shows the colored eggs, but we run a hatchery as well, so we ship out day-old chicks all over the U.S. from the end of February until the end of June and then again in the fall, as well,” Allison Stewart said. “When they came out it was to mainly shoot that operation from start to finish, so what our day looks like every day.”
Ultimately, Stewart said she thinks people will be surprised to see that there are multi-colored chicken eggs — and that they’re edible. It’ll be a good educational experience for viewers, she said.
Stewart also hopes the episode will get the word out about the hatchery.
“To ship chicks, you have to have certain paperwork and approvals for other states, so it would be nice to put us on the map here in Maryland,” she said.
The Maryland Farm and Harvest episode will be on MPT-HD and can also be live-streamed online.
Now in its eighth season, the MPT show has had about 10 million viewers, according to show representatives, and has taken “viewers to nearly 400 farms, fisheries and other agriculture-related locations during its first seven seasons, covering every Maryland county, as well as Baltimore city and Washington, D.C.”
