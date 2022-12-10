Quantum Loophole meeting (copy)
Buy Now

Quantum Loophole Chief Technical Officer Scott Noteboom addresses a meeting in Adamstown on Saturday on the company's planned data center complex in the area.

 Staff photo by Ryan Marshall

Adamstown residents have concerns about the energy use and possible noise associated with a data center complex set to be located in the area, and some are frustrated by what they see as a lack of information about the project provided by the county.

The chief technical officer of Quantum Loophole, a company looking to build a campus of data centers on the 2,200-acre former site of the Alcoa Eastalco smelting facility, met with members of the community Saturday in Adamstown.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(3) comments

abowers1

As a firmer Adamstown resident, the citizens are right to question the electrical infrastructure. I lived there for 10 years, and if your neighbor sneezed too hard, off went the electric. Thanksgiving 2021 they were without electric most of the day too. That’s great for big meals and family get togethers.

Report Add Reply
shiftless88

We all use data centers and they have to go somewhere. My only input would be to require more green energy. This might be a bit loud, so some sound attenuation should be required.

Report Add Reply
joelp77440
joelp77440

NIMBY - This is a industrial zoned area and they could have some company like Rockwool come. Bet those residents wouldn't be to happen then. Except for construction, only about 100 people would work there and it would be quiet.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription