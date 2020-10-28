For 36 years, Bob O’Neel worked as a purchase manager at Random House in Westminster.
Back then, in the 1960s, the RCA Corporation bought Random House, as both companies were jockeying for better positioning in the electronics market. And RCA had the largest color TV, O’Neel said—a sign of the technology at that point.
O’Neel, 82, worked at Random House from 1964 until 2000, and then retired. But roughly 12 years ago, he decided to contact the owner of Glade Valley Golf Club in Walkersville.
The golf club needed a part-time starter—someone who would confirm golfers paid for their round, and then make sure they teed off at the appropriate time.
O’Neel applied for the job because he had golfed since his caddying days in Indiana at 8 years old, and also, through the years, had been unimpressed with starters at country clubs and golf courses. Given demand and the coronavirus pandemic, he tries to work Saturdays and Sundays, from about 6:45-7 a.m. until 5 p.m., or whenever the last tee time is.
“If I could send them to the first tee laughing, then I had done my job … I look forward to the regulars each week,” O’Neel said.
His job satisfaction is one many area seniors might have as they retire from their full-time careers and seek part-time work.
Wes Leatherman, a business and employment consultant for Frederick County Workforce Services, said health concerns and the overall technological advances are challenges for seniors when they reenter the workforce.
That said, older adults are willing to work part-time for a variety of reasons, according to Leatherman.
“Many are no longer interested in taking on the full leadership or management roles they had in the past. Oftentimes, they seek out alternative positions like consulting, administrative assistance roles, or something more aligned with their passion,” Leatherman wrote in an email. “That said, there is no specific field or industry they limit themselves to.”
Among the fields that seniors often find themselves working in part-time is education.
Ernie O’Roark, 68, taught history and geography in Montgomery County Public Schools for 32 years, retiring in 2006. During his time teaching, he spent multiple years learning in San Diego from Professors Ross E. Dunn, David Christian and Edmund Burke, three of this country’s leading world history scholars.
The objective was simple: Bring scholarship at the university level down to the secondary level, O’Roark said. After his teaching days, however, he had this whole knowledge base, but no students with whom to share it.
Years ago, he found out about the Institute for Learning in Retirement (ILR) program at Frederick Community College. He now teaches three courses in that program.
“When I retired I found myself with all this material and a relatively unique approach to history with no-one to share it with,” O’Roark wrote in an email. “Then I learned about ILR and the rest is history—pun intended.”
His reasons to keep teaching are simple, he added.
“Part of the motivation is also simply that I enjoy teaching. I enjoy sharing the great stories that make up human history and I very much enjoy the people I’m sharing it with,” O’Roark said. “I do miss the kids, but these retired folks at ILR are a lot of fun too.”
Karen Gray, 79, is also a professor for ILR. She worked for the Smithsonian Associates program developing and overseeing educational tours in the mid-Atlantic states area from 1981 to 2001.
She moved to Hagerstown in 2001, and since has had several part-time jobs and has spent much of her time studying the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal’s history.
Like O’Roark, she has taught older adults as an adjunct, first at Hagerstown Community College and then at Frederick Community College. Her courses focus on ancient philosophy and related subjects, ranging from classical Greek drama to the 18th-century Scottish enlightenment.
Gray said she likes to keep busy—it’s just who she is.
“Why do I fill my life so full—8 to 12 hours of all 7 days a week?” she wrote in an email. “Because that is my nature. I am an addictive learner and have to be learning, thinking, and writing. My retirement (and even this Covid-19 time of increased seclusion) is an idyllic time for me as it allows me to fill my days with what I enjoy most: learning and sharing what I learn.”
O’Neel agreed, adding that staying active is key in one’s retirement years. He likes his job at Glade Valley.
“I’m convinced that you’re better to wear out than rust out … I see a lot of people who go sit in a rocking chair and go to hell in a hand basket,” O’Neel wrote. “[Being a golf starter] is an activity I like to do, and I like seeing the people every week.”
It would be great for more businesses to hire and utilize the talents and historic perspectives of seniors. After my dad's office of United Airlines closed and he was put out of work, he died within a year. I am convinced that not going to work every day, to a job he loved and having daily interactions with the public and coworkers lead to his rapid decline.
