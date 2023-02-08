Frederick retailers have questions about a possible city ordinance to ban single-use plastic bags and encourage the use of reusable bags, while environmental advocates say it’s a move the city must make.
The city’s mayor and aldermen discussed the possible ordinance and heard from members of the public at a workshop Wednesday.
The draft ordinance, proposed by Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak, would prevent businesses from giving customers nonreusable plastic bags, with the exception of bags used:
- to wrap meat, fish or frozen foods
- for bulk items such as fruits, nuts or grains
- for flowers, ice and other damp items
- for unwrapped foods or baked goods
- for dry-cleaned clothing or other garments
- for transporting live fish, insects, mollusks, crustaceans or other animals.
It would charge customers 10 cents each for paper bags, in an attempt to incentivize the use of more permanent reusable bags.
The ordinance would be an attempt to change consumer behavior to help ease the problems that plastic bag pollution creates for the environment, said Frederick resident Patrice Gallagher, who helped Kuzemchak develop the proposal.
Plastic bags can take a thousand years to break down, and their remnants can decay into microplastics that can get into waterways, she said.
Microplastics have been found in human lungs, blood, placenta and breast milk, Gallagher said.
“The single-use plastics problem is huge,” she said.
Twelve states and more than 500 communities have enacted bag bans, said Kerri Hesley, who also helped with the proposed ordinance.
In Maryland, jurisdictions including Baltimore, Westminster, Takoma Park, Laurel, and Howard and Montgomery counties have passed similar bans.
On Monday, Baltimore County passed a ban on plastic bags that requires stores and restaurants to charge for paper or reusable bags.
Some people have suggested that the 10-cent fee is inequitable, and suggested that the legislation exempt people using funds from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Women, Infants, and Children programs.
Kuzemchak said she believes the impact for people would be minimal, and said she would like to see the city include money in its budget to help lower-income people buy reusable bags.
Even if someone comes out of a grocery store with 10 bags, they’re looking at a dollar in bag fees, she said.
Alderman Kelly Russell said that while the ordinance aims to ban plastic bags, it actually aims to do more than that by also trying to move people away from using paper bags by including the fee.
And while the cost for each trip to the store may be small, it will add up for people in lower-income households, she said.
Lower-income communities often feel the effects of environmental pollution more than others, said Alderman Derek Shackelford, who wondered how to best educate people on the new policy and incentivize them to change.
Craig Giangrande, who owns three Burger King franchises in the city, said the person who takes an order wouldn’t necessarily know how it will be filled or how many bags are used.
Giangrande said he thinks the ordinance could change people’s behavior in grocery stores, but it’s hard to see how it would work with restaurants.
Melvin Thompson, representing the Restaurant Association of Maryland, requested an exemption for restaurants from the ban on plastic and the fee for paper bags.
Plastic bags are often used for foods that can be messy or will leak, and online ordering platforms mean that restaurants often get an order after the customer has paid, he said.
After comment from more than a dozen speakers, Kuzemchak said she hadn’t heard anything to support general changes to the ordinance, although she’s willing to listen if people have specific changes.
(2) comments
Single use plastics are an abomination.
The war on plastics is annoying. Removing conveniences from our lives for negligible environmental benefit.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.