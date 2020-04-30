Frederick will consider expanding the types of uses in one of its zoning categories, a move which would help a local business move to a new location inside the city.
The city's aldermen will decide whether to add “Electronic Components Manufacturing and Processing” and “Electronic Equipment Assembly Production” as principal uses by right in the city's Professional Business zones.
That would help set the state for Patriot Technologies to move from its current location on Pegasus Court in Frederick County to a nearly 5-acre plot of land along Monocacy Boulevard in the city.
These types of zoning changes are usually driven by an application for a specific property, but any changes would apply to all existing and future Professional Business zones in the city, Gabriel Collard, manager of current planning for the city, told the aldermen at a workshop Wednesday.
The city's planning commission unanimously recommended approving the change in March.
Founded in 1996, Patriot provides design, engineering and consulting services for platforms used by government agencies, first responders, and the intelligence community, according to a letter submitted to the city by its attorney, Bruce Dean, of the law firm Linowes and Blocher.
Land uses need to be more flexible today to accommodate businesses that may perform a mix of office and manufacturing activities on one site, Dean told the aldermen.
“The users want to be able to do some of this and some of that,” he said.
The company's current location doesn't offer that flexibility, Patriot's president Steve Keefe said Wednesday.
The company needs to be able to change its workspace to accommodate different types of jobs, he said.
Alderman Roger Wilson signaled his support for the change.
“These are the types of jobs that we'd absolutely like to bring to the city of Frederick,” he said.
The aldermen will vote on the proposed change at a later date.
