Frederick's aldermen want more time to consider whether employees can roll over leave time they did not use during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The aldermen voted Thursday night to table two resolutions that would temporarily change the city's rules. Employees and members of the local Fraternal Order of Police lodge could accumulate more than the 240 hours of time that the city allows.
The separate resolutions were necessary because officers of the Frederick Police Department who belong to the FOP lodge are governed by a collective bargaining agreement between the FOP and the city, while other city employees are not.
Usually, vacation leave above 240 hours is forfeited at the end of each fiscal year on June 30, Director of Human Resources Karen Paulson told the aldermen Thursday.
But the city wants an exception for the current fiscal year, as it has each of the past two years, because staffing needs during the pandemic have kept some employees from using leave they have accumulated.
Employees accrue leave at different rates based on years of service with the city, Paulson said.
She said 143 city employees have a balance of more than 240 hours. The city has 408 full-time employees eligible for leave.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak argued that the 240-hour limit means that longer-term employees who have accumulated that much leave already get nearly five weeks of vacation, more than many people in other jobs receive.
“I have no desire to take people's vacation away from them. But I do think that there comes a limit,” Kuzemchak said.
Alderman Ben MacShane said there's a reason why the rollover policy limiting leave to 240 hours existed in the first place.
The requested policy change seems designed mostly for long-term employees who already get more than five weeks of vacation a year, he said. It would have virtually no impact on newer employees who haven't accumulated that much leave.
“We're not implementing a new steal-your-vacation policy,” he said. “That's the policy.”
Employees can use the time they've accumulated, Alderman Kelly Russell said. If managers haven't been able to give them time off because of staffing shortages or other operational issues, they should get to make that up, she said.
Russell suggested holding a workshop on the issue to get a better idea of the issue.
Alderwoman Katie Nash, who attended the meeting virtually as she recovers from COVID-19, said she supports a workshop. But she was concerned that it would push a decision on the issue too close to the end of the fiscal year for it to have any impact before employees' leave disappears.
Nash said she would also like to hear from Mayor Michael O'Connor, who missed Thursday's meeting as he recovers from COVID-19.
MacShane asked Paulson to research how many employees had more than 240 hours accumulated before the pandemic, since the issue was presented as a problem of the pandemic.
“I'd like to understand how much of an outlier that number 143 actually is,” he said.
He also expressed doubt that the city's staffing situation would change enough in the next year to make much of a difference in how much leave employees could use.
