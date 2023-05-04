Frederick Aldermen Meeting
Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor and the Board of Aldermen listen as Sarah Price with the Maryland Retailers Association speaks on Thursday about a proposed ban on businesses using plastic bags.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Frederick businesses will be banned from providing plastic bags to customers as of Jan. 1, and the aldermen scrapped a plan to charge customers for other types of bags.

The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Thursday night to approve an ordinance to prohibit businesses from distributing single-use plastic bags to their customers beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, after a flurry of proposed changes and amendments.

