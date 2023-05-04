Frederick businesses will be banned from providing plastic bags to customers as of Jan. 1, and the aldermen scrapped a plan to charge customers for other types of bags.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Thursday night to approve an ordinance to prohibit businesses from distributing single-use plastic bags to their customers beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, after a flurry of proposed changes and amendments.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak had originally proposed a ban on plastic bags, as well as a 10-cent fee for each paper or reusable carry-out bag that businesses provided for customers.
Kuzemchak said she was proposing the ordinance for a number of reasons, including to cut down on the amount of plastic bag litter in streams and other areas, and to reduce the spread of microplastics — small particles of plastic that occur when plastic bags break down.
“This is going to become a health emergency in the not-too-distant future,” Kuzemchak said.
The fee doesn't have to be large, but is needed to create an incentive for people to change their behavior, she said.
Kuzemchak's motion to approve both the ban with the fee was defeated 3-2, with Kuzemchak and Alderwoman Katie Nash in favor and Aldermen Derek Shackelford, Kelly Russell, and Ben MacShane opposed.
Sarah Price, of the Maryland Retailers Association, said that with the proliferation of bag bills around the state, the association's members have come to support the structure of a ban on plastic bags and a fee for other types, in order to create a level playing field for businesses.
A bag fee gives every customer the choice to bring their own bag or pay for one, she said.
Brendan Mahoney of the Restaurant Association of Maryland said a fee would be “extremely problematic” for restaurants.
A fee is meant to incentivize customers to bring their own bags, but most restaurants don't allow customers to use their own bags because of fears of cross-contamination of food, Mahoney said.
Downtown Frederick Partnership Executive Director Kara Norman said there was strong support among downtown merchants for a ban on plastic, but a majority of businesses did not support a bag fee.
There was also hope that the implementation of any action could be delayed to give the city time to do a campaign to make businesses aware of the change, Norman said.
A January start date means raising awareness in November and December, when it could get lost in the holiday season, she said.
Bag policies vary around Maryland.
Montgomery County passed a 5-cent tax on plastic and paper carry-out bags in 2012. Howard County placed a 5-cent tax on plastic carry-out bags in 2020.
Baltimore County banned plastic carry-out bags and placed a 5-cent tax on other bags that goes into effect Nov. 1, according to a presentation Kuzemchak gave Thursday night.
Municipalities including Baltimore, Westminster, Chestertown, Takoma Park, Laurel, Easton and Salisbury have all imposed bans or taxes on plastic bags of varying thicknesses.
After Chicago imposed a 7-cent tax on both plastic and paper bags, a study by a group affiliated with the University of Chicago found that the change led to a 28% drop in the use of any type of disposable bags.
Meanwhile, the use of reusable bags increased from 13% to 29%, according to the University of Chicago Urban Labs.
Six months after the District of Columbia's 5-cent plastic bag tax took effect in January 2010, a survey commissioned by the District's Department of Energy and Environment found that 75% of residents had reduced their plastic bag usage, and a majority of businesses distributed at least 50% fewer plastic bags.
Another survey in 2013 found that residents estimated their household used four disposable bags per week, compared to 10 per week before the tax went into effect, according to the department's website.
A group that monitors trash in District waterways reported 72% fewer bags found during its stream clean-up events, according to the site.
Following the defeat of Kuzemchak's motion, MacShane said he didn't think the proposal did enough to address the impacts the bag fee would have on lower-income people and families.
The fee structure as a flat tax is inherently regressive for lower-income people, especially on essential products, he said.
Shackelford recognized Kuzemchak for her work on the ordinance, but said he was also concerned about the fee's impact on people with lower incomes.
A motion by Russell to move the ordinance's start to March 1, 2024, failed with Kuzemchak, Nash, and MacShane opposed.
MacShane made a motion to eliminate seven exemptions contained in the ordinance, then withdrew it. Some examples were plastic bags to hold bulk items or for food that is not prepackaged.
After more discussion, a motion that eliminated the bag fee and exemptions for bags used to hold food sliced or prepared to order, provided by a pharmacy to carry prescription drugs, or protect artwork from inclement weather passed unanimously.
