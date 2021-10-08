Frederick’s aldermen will weigh in on plans by Mayor Michael O’Connor on how to spend money the city has received from federal coronavirus relief funds.
The city will receive $10.6 million from the federal Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, with half already received and the rest to come in 2022, according to a staff report by Marc DeOcampo, the city’s chief administrative officer.
The aldermen will review the proposal at their Oct. 13 workshop.
The 13 proposals in O’Connor’s plan include $100,000 for design of a 24-hour public restroom facility on Carroll Creek; $1.3 million for vaccination incentives and COVID testing for city staff; $1.7 million for an expansion of police-worn body cameras; and $5.6 million for stormwater management resiliency projects in the downtown, North Market Street, West Patrick Street and other areas.
The money for body cameras would add 222 cameras to the Frederick Police Department’s current stock of 101, department spokesman Allen Etzler said Friday. That would mean that every sworn officer from the police chief down would have two cameras.
There would also be 20 specialty cameras for the department’s Special Response Team and five spare cameras, Etzler said.
$1K for getting vaccine?
Also at the Oct. 13 workshop, the mayor and aldermen are scheduled to discuss a proposal to offer a one-time incentive payment to city employees who provide proof of full COVID vaccination.
Those incentives would come from $650,000 in coronavirus local recovery funds.
The program would provide $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for part-time and seasonal employees who are actively working, similar to a proposal under consideration at the county level.
(1) comment
Vote no for giving $1K to city employees who get the vaccine. They should be getting the vaccine for the good of themselves, their families & friends, and for the good of society in general. If the incentive money is sourced from Federal funding and the Feds intended it to benefit the residents of Frederick City it should be used to reward all CITY RESIDENTS and not just city employees.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.