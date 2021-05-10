Ellume, an Australian company specializing in diagnostics solutions for infectious diseases, is set to open its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Frederick, county officials announced Monday.
The 180,000-square-foot facility in the Progress Labs Corporate Park off Md. 85 will serve as a manufacturing plant, where Ellume will make at-home COVID-19 tests and bring an estimated 1,500 jobs to Frederick County by 2022.
“This is great news for Frederick County,” Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner said in a news release. “Ellume is on the cutting edge, making products that will help the world to overcome this health pandemic. We are excited to welcome Ellume to our thriving life science and biopharma family."
Gardner said the county has accelerated the permitting process for Ellume, which is investing $16 million in the county, so production can begin in the second half of 2021.
Ellume's COVID-19 Home Test was the first of its kind to receive emergency authorization from the FDA in the U.S. for both asymptomatic and symptomatic use without a prescription.
"We look forward to building the foundation for Ellume’s long-term vision in the U.S. and recruiting the highly skilled talent in Maryland’s Biotech Corridor needed to fuel our flagship U.S. facility,” Jeff Boyle, Ellume U.S. president, said in a prepared statement. “Frederick is the ideal location for Ellume as we continue to work closely with the U.S. government in delivering COVID-19 tests to communities across the country."
This is a News-Post news alert. Check back to FrederickNewsPost.com for updates to this story.
(1) comment
Nice!
