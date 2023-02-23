A popular southern chicken chain is planning to come to Frederick, moving into a long-vacant spot on the city's Golden Mile.
A Bojangles restaurant is slated to move into the former Ruby Tuesday's building in the Golden Mile Marketplace Shopping Center along West Patrick Street.
Having a local Bojangles will give the community another food option, and filling a vacant space is always helpful, said Shantay DeMar, president of the Golden Mile Alliance.
The Alliance was founded in 2011 to help promote and foster a vibrant and safe community through business, neighborhood, and economic development activities.
Its board is made up of residents, business and property owners, as well as members from the mayor’s office and the city’s Police, Planning, and Economic Development departments.
Having an established chain in the spot might make businesses feel more comfortable about moving into spaces nearby, DeMar said.
“I think it can be a win-win,” he said.
While some people may have different ideas of what they want to see in the space, it's always good when a space gets filled, said Alderman Derek Shackelford, the aldermen's liaison to the Golden Mile Alliance.
The area has been a site of restaurants for decades, with aerial photographs from 2005 showing the building and parking area of the site as it exists today, according to a staff report prepared for a workshop of the city's Planning Commission on Tuesday.
Commissioner Joan Strawson asked why the restaurant chain was seeking a modification to allow 34 parking spaces, 13 more than would be allowed under city regulations for a site in a shopping center such as the Bojangles space.
Bojangles locations usually have about 40 spaces, determined by the company's research, but the company is willing to agree to 34, said Holly Linder of BL Companies, who represented Bojangles at the workshop.
The restaurant will be about 3,100 square feet, compared to 5,100 square feet for Ruby Tuesday's, and will have about 44 seats inside and another 28 for outdoor seating, Linder said.
The restaurant's smaller footprint will allow the site to have more trees and less impervious service, said Sharon Suarez, a planner with the city.
Based in Charlotte, Bojangles has more than 750 locations in 14 states, according to the company's website.
The chain's other Maryland locations are in Prince George's County — Hillcrest Heights, Landover, New Carrollton, Oxon Hill, and Upper Marlboro, according to its website.
(2) comments
I am unreasonably excited about this. Bring on the biscuits!
Woohoo, BoBoxes!
