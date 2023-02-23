Bojangles Ruby Tuesday
The former Ruby Tuesday restaurant on West Patrick Street is being demolished to make way for a new Bojangles restaurant, the first in the area.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A popular southern chicken chain is planning to come to Frederick, moving into a long-vacant spot on the city's Golden Mile.

A Bojangles restaurant is slated to move into the former Ruby Tuesday's building in the Golden Mile Marketplace Shopping Center along West Patrick Street.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

fnpreader123

I am unreasonably excited about this. Bring on the biscuits!

Fredginrickey

Woohoo, BoBoxes!

