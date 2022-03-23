A post office can be a vital organ in a rural village like Burkittsville, a quaint town along the southwest border of Frederick County.
It was a space for the community’s 150 residents to check in with their neighbors and catch up on town gossip. Those who have been in town long enough knew who was going to be there, and when.
So when a fire burned the village’s post office to the ground in late December 2019, injuring four people, including a firefighter who fell from a ladder, and displacing 10 people from an adjacent apartment building, local residents who had to travel to nearby Jefferson to collect their mail worried their post office wouldn’t be rebuilt.
Some were late on bill payments because mail was rerouted and others feared for the inconvenience of driving out of town for something that many can collect from their front doorstep.
Maintaining the post office’s presence fell to Kennedy Boone, who had taken the job as Burkittsville’s postmaster earlier that year after tending bar for decades. It was winter. The start of the pandemic was weeks away. And most of what Boone had to work with was a post office vehicle about the size of an ice cream truck.
For the next two years, Boone, 53, operated the Burkittsville post office in the back parking lot of the village’s St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, through all weather and the pandemic. A new post office has since been built, and on Monday roughly 30 village residents gathered to recognize Boone for the less-than-ideal working conditions he endured to keep the institution local.
“Everybody was happy to see the trailer go,” Boone said in an interview Wednesday. “Especially me.”
Boone worked roughly 30 hours per week in the truck, and 20 more at another post office nearby, and over the course of eight seasonal changes, he got a healthy dose of all that Mother Nature had to offer.
“You could only get the truck so warm or so cool,” he said. “It was rough.”
He often had to clear a path to the truck when it snowed, and on one occasion lightning struck multiple times in a graveyard mere yards from where he was parked.
Opening the truck’s sliding window to hand people their mail and catch up with them often let heat out and welcomed harsh winter air in, or vice versa during the summer, but the daily interactions Boone had with village residents resonated with him.
Instead of making quick trips to the post office to check their box and go on with their days, village residents interacted with Boone each time they retrieved their mail. He said he even memorized the post office box number for each of the 30 to 40 people who came to the truck each day.
“The positive was, everyone had to deal with me,” Boone said.
Nicole Beller, 31, who lives next door to the post office, made it part of their pandemic daily ritual to stop by the truck, gather their mail and greet Boone.
Their interactions with Boone, like their strolls across the street to the back of the Lutheran Church, were brief. But they remembered the chats fondly, and even recounted a time when Boone brought their mail to their front door on a day they had a particularly short lunch break.
“It just felt like he was a very friendly person,” Beller said. “If he hadn’t been willing to work in that truck, then my understanding is that [the post office] wouldn’t be here.”
It’s true, said Mayor Deborah Burgoyne. If the post office ever left Burkittsville, it would not have returned.
In November, Boone and the Burkittsville post office vacated the truck, crossed East Main Street and moved into a new building constructed in the spot where the old structure burned down.
Post office boxes were being installed and the building was being painted when Boone moved in last fall. It will take another few months to add the technical support and office items like furniture, a working computer and other final touches to make the location a fully-functioning post office, he said.
Boone took a full-time position with the Brunswick post office, where Burkittsville’s mail is gathered before being driven 10 or 15 minutes to the new building across from the Lutheran Church. Boone, though, still works the Saturday shift for the Burkittsville post office. And that likely will not change for some time, he said.
“I won’t be leaving Burkittsville anytime soon, I can tell you that much,” Boone said, “which is good.”
