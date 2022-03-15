FCB Bank names new community banking manager in Walkersville
Irene Alisa Stesch is the new community banking manager for FCB Bank’s office in Walkersville, according to a release from the company.
Stesch will be responsible for “welcoming current and prospective customers, fulfilling customers’ needs for banking products and services, building relationships within the local community and managing the office staff,” according to the release.
Stesch has spent 28 years working in banks and financial services. She first joined ACNB Bank, of which FCB Bank is a division, in 2018 as a community banking specialist at the College Square Office of NWSB Bank in Westminster, the release said.
In 2020, she was named community banking manager for the Aspen Ridge office of FCB Bank, a role she will continue to serve in addition to her Walkersville position.
FCB Bank is a division of ACNB Bank, which is based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Through its divisions of FCB and NWSB, ACNB operates offices in Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick counties. Its Walkersville location is at 200 Commerce Drive.
Middletown bakery to change hours with new walk-in service
Deb’s Artisan Bakehouse is shifting its hours as it begins to allow walk-in service, according to an email from Main Street Middletown.
Starting Wednesday morning, Deb’s Artisan Bakehouse, located at 402 W. Green St. in Middletown, will be open Wednesdays through Fridays from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. or when they sell out of baked goods.
In conjunction with Main Street Middletown and the town itself, Deb’s Artisan Bakehouse is also planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m. on March 16 to kick off its new hours.
According to a post on Deb’s Artisan Bakehouse’s Facebook page from March 7, it will be the first time in more than 700 days where patrons will be able to walk in and order. Throughout the pandemic, the bakehouse only allowed customers to pre-order baked goods throughout the week and to pick up their orders on Saturday.
Saturdays will remain the bakery’s day for pre-order pickups, the Facebook post said. Pickup orders will be available between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays, according to the company’s website.
Posts from Deb’s Artisan Bakehouse called the hours “experimental” and “subject to change once we hit our stride.” A specific menu is not available, and the bakery said the offerings will change from day to day.
Information on how to pre-order baked goods is available on the company’s website, debsartisanbakehouse.com.
