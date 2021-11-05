Rick Weldon named Chamber Executive of the Year
Rick Weldon, president and CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, was recently named the Chamber Executive of the Year by the Maryland Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, or MACCE.
Weldon, who has been in his position at the head of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce since 2018, was recognized for a number of accomplishments during his tenure, including the launch of both the chamber’s Racial Equity Leadership Council and the marketing campaign Frederick Strong, along with the growth of the chamber’s S.H.E. Week program in recognition of Women’s Equality Day.
Weldon also serves as treasurer for the MACCE.
According to Angela Rose, president of MACCE, Weldon’s stalwart support of the Frederick community made him an obvious choice for the honor this year.
“Rick is an exceptional leader and was selected as MACCE’s 2021 Chamber Executive of the Year because of his many notable accomplishments on behalf of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce,” Rose said in a release. “Rick helped the Frederick County Chamber, and its members deal with the many challenges of the pandemic, while still focusing on their program of work and making a difference for his members and his community.”
—Patrick Kernan
Frederick Health receives international accreditation
Frederick Health received international accreditation by the College of American Pathologists, or CAP, according to a news release this week.
The accreditation comes as the finale of a multi-year process and came after an on-site inspection from CAP’s Accreditation Programs.
Tom Kleinhanzl, president and CEO of Frederick Health, said in the release the ongoing pandemic makes the accreditation effort even more impressive.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen how vital lab services and timely test results are to providing appropriate care to patients,” Kleinhanzl said. “The fact that our lab was able to attain such a high level accreditation, during a pandemic, is impressive. These efforts are just another way of Frederick Health providing award-winning care to the entire community.”
The CAP accreditation process occurred over the past two years, with CAP inspectors ensuring a high level of care for patients and overall procedures. Dr. Daniel Mihova, medical director for Frederick Health Laboratory and Pathology Services, said this accreditation shows the level of work done by the facility.
“This accreditation reflects the consistent professionalism of each and every member of the laboratory staff,” Mihova said in the release. “Additionally, it acknowledges the laboratory’s close working relationship with our clinical and administrative colleagues. It is a great honor to receive the highest recognition of our laboratory and health system’s commitment to excellence.”
—Patrick Kernan
Frederick resident Natalie McSherry named ‘Litigation Star’
Natalie McSherry, a Frederick resident and associate with the Baltimore-based law firm Kramon & Graham, was recognized by Benchmark Litigation 2022 as a “Litigation Star” by the annual publication.
McSherry was recognized specifically in the areas of commercial litigation and securities litigation by the publication, which provides analysis of trial lawyers throughout the United States.
Including McSherry, a total of 10 Kramon & Graham’s attorneys were recognized by the legal publication as “Litigation Stars,” and two attorneys were listed in Benchmark’s 40 & Under Hot List.
— Patrick Kernan
