Visit Frederick opens second round of grants
Visit Frederick is accepting applications for its TRIPP grants in an unprecedented second round this year. The TRIPP (Tourism Reinvestment in Promotion and Product) grants are reserved for the promotion and development of nonprofit attractions and events.
The second round of applications will focus on projects and promotions taking place between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2021.
In this cycle, $152,000 is available and will be split — $91,000 will go to Tourism Advertising Awards and $61,000 for Tourism Development Grants.
The first round of awards were given to the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society, Delaplaine Arts Center, Downtown Frederick Partnership, National Museum of Civil War Medicine and National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton.
Go too www.visitfrederick.org/tripp to find out more about the program and how to apply.
Woodsboro Bank hires Dart; Ramsay and Morrison graduate
Debbie Dart has joined Woodsboro Bank as its assistant manager of deposit operations. Dart comes from Middletown Valley Bank and has more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry.
“Debbie’s extensive banking knowledge makes her a great addition to our team as we continue in our vision of being the best partner for banking services and expertise for businesses and individuals,” said Steve Heine, president and chief executive officer of Woodsboro Bank.
Additionally, Woodsboro Bank colleagues Thomas Ramsay and Temikki Morrison both recently graduated from Maryland Banking School, a three-year program sponsored by the Maryland Bankers Association. Ramsay joined Woodsboro Bank in 2018 and Morrison has been with the bank for 14 years.
“At Woodsboro Bank, we encourage and support our colleagues in their professional growth and congratulate Thomas and Temikki on this major achievement,” said Heine.
Vallance joins FCB
Stephen Vallance has joined Frederick County Bank as its Mortgage Loan Originator. Vallance will provide financing solutions for prospective home buyers and builders, in addition to those who wish to refinance their mortgage.
Vallance has more than 16 years of experience in the residential mortgage lending industry in Maryland. He will be based out of the Walkersville office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.