A few months ago, an employee at Equipment Development Company told their supervisor that they had suddenly lost their sense of taste and smell. They did not have a fever, but the supervisor sent them home anyway, and told them to get tested for the novel coronavirus.
Sure enough, the employee tested positive for COVID-19 with just one symptom, said EDCO Vice President of Operations Jason Stanczyk.
The company then had to decide what steps to take next, using guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as Frederick city and county governments. Every employee that had been in close proximity to the infected employee was immediately sent for testing, and then home.
Nobody was allowed back into the facilities until they had a negative test.
“There isn’t hard, steadfast rules that every business needs to follow,” Stanczyk said. “So our theory has just been let’s look at some guidelines and go above and beyond.”
There aren’t any laws that require businesses to close temporarily upon learning of an infection or only let exposed employees back into work when they have a negative test. In fact, CDC guidelines say employees can come back to work if they are not exhibiting symptoms.
Businesses have had to use guidance from the CDC and city, county and state governments in order to create a plan for if and when an employee contracts COVID-19. According to Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, health officer at the Frederick County Health Department, employees who are exhibiting symptoms should be sent home to self-isolate, and a covidLINK case investigator should be contacted.
Employers are required to notify employees who may have been exposed to the virus, said Amanda Haddaway of HR Answerbox. According to the Americans with Disabilities Act, employers cannot disclose the name of the employee who was infected.
“And once there’s been an exposure, the guidance is that people who have symptoms need to self-isolate and follow the CDC steps,” Haddaway said. “The guidance has gone back and forth a little bit. At first it was a number of days and now it’s a number of days and also if they’re exhibiting any symptoms.”
The next step, Brookmyer said, is to disinfect. Any work areas or spaces where the infected employee spent time should be closed off for 24 hours, or as long as possible, to prevent other employees from coming into contact with the virus. Doors and windows should also be opened.
Then the disinfecting process can begin. Jason Lee, owner of Lee Building Maintenance, knows this process forward and backwards. The company not only provides routine cleanings for businesses, but also one-time disinfecting for when an employee with COVID-19 has been within the facility.
Lee said many business owners are surprised to find that they do not have to disinfect their entire building, and that employees can come back as early as the next day, after the disinfectant has passed its “dwell time.” This is the amount of time the disinfectant must sit on a surface for it to effectively kill viruses.
“When someone comes to us, just green, just calling around, I think the panic is, ‘What do we do?’” Lee said. “… For us, it’s just a matter of showing them our protocol, what we’re going to do, how we’re going to do it.”
Next stepsBrookmyer wrote that employees who have been exposed should be encouraged to work from home for 14 days and self-monitor for symptoms, following CDC guidelines.
Businesses are not required to close, however, Brookmyer said. But some businesses might choose to do so.
La Paz, the Mexican restaurant on South Market Street in Frederick, has closed twice since the coronavirus began, after an employee tested positive for the virus. Owner Graham Baker said that while the Frederick County Health Department does not require businesses to close after an exposure, he didn’t want to put his employees or customers at risk.
In addition to closing for two weeks, Baker posted about both of the COVID cases on Facebook in order to let customers know what had happened.
“We’ve been in business 42 years, we’ve had a great trust with our customers. In order of fairness to everybody, you just have to be straightforward and honest,” Baker said. “COVID, it’s not something you can really slide under the rug or be sneaky with. Everybody appreciates honesty.”
Haddaway said it’s hard for public-facing businesses to notify customers who may have been exposed to the virus, and that posting on social media might be the best way to attempt to do so.
“Most retail establishments and restaurants, with the exception of taking reservation information, aren’t tracking who’s coming and going,” Haddaway said. “So it would be nearly impossible for a business to let people know that they’ve been exposed from a customer standpoint.”
Restaurants and other establishments are not required to notify the public about potential cases, Brookmyer said.
“These businesses should be vigilant in maintaining good communication with their employees and customers about the measures they’re taking to reduce the risk of illness, and have plans in place for when employees test positive,” she wrote in an email.
Stanczyk said the most important part of preventing a COVID case among employees is the day-to-day prevention. The company has a cleanliness plan which includes disinfecting bathrooms multiple times a day and cleaning high-touch areas. Lee Building Maintenance helped the company adapt its cleanliness plan for COVID-19.
“The best way to keep people safe is constant reminders and constant actions you take every day,” Stanczyk said.
One addition that Lee Building Maintenance has been using more than normal is an electrostatic sprayer, which disperses disinfectant in an extremely fine mist so that it can be applied to electronic equipment and any other sensitive surface areas.
“I think it’s something that we will see being used in the foreseeable future a little bit more than normal,” Lee said. “I can’t wait til we can say we can put them away.”
But he thinks businesses will have to deal with COVID for at least the next year. Many businesses have changed cleaning protocols to introduce more disinfecting on a regular basis, he said. Haddaway said many of her clients have done the same.
But public-facing businesses don’t have that option.
In order to keep their employees and customers safe, Baker has been checking employees’ temperatures every day and asking them a series of questions about their physical health to ensure they are not exhibiting any symptoms.
“COVID, obviously, it’s very serious, we take it serious. We don’t want to close again,” Baker said. “So we’re doing our best to keep our staff healthy and ... the customers coming in.”
