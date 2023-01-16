Construction of a car wash along Frederick’s Golden Mile will require demolishing a vacant former restaurant along the stretch of road.
Meanwhile the city’s Planning Commission will consider whether to allow modifying some of the city’s zoning rules to allow for a new home for the Veterans of Foreign Wars on a nearby property.
Construction of a Take 5 Car Wash in the 1200 block of West Patrick Street will mean demolishing a former Pizza Hut restaurant to make way for the 3,250-square-foot car wash. It would have 12 vacuum stations that customers can use after getting their car washed.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously last week to approve a final site plan for the project.
The approval included two modifications. One allows the facility’s loading area to be in the drive aisles for the vacuum stations. Another allows changes to the requirements for plantings or visual buffering along the site’s western property line.
The car wash building will be on the same location as the vacant Pizza Hut restaurant, Jonathan Norman of applicant Pennoni Associates told the commission.
The city granted a certificate for the Pizza Hut’s demolition in August, according to a report prepared by the city’s planning staff.
The Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a workshop Tuesday to examine a final site plan to consider modifications for property line setbacks and other requirements for a new VFW hall in the West Park Village development at the western end of the Golden Mile.
The site along U.S. 40 Alternate, east of Mt. Phillip Road, would house a 9,000-square-foot building with outdoor decks, picnic pavilions and a gazebo for the VFW, which would move from an existing building elsewhere on the property.
The West Park Village development sits on 55 acres and is approved for 285 residential units.
The shape of the lot for the VFW building and the building’s orientation in the eastern corner would require a modification from zoning requirements that the distance from a sidewalk or right of way be less than 20 feet, according to a city staff report.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.