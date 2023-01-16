Pizza Hut Demo
Buy Now

The former Pizza Hut restaurant on West Patrick Street is slated for demolition to make way for the construction of a car wash.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Construction of a car wash along Frederick’s Golden Mile will require demolishing a vacant former restaurant along the stretch of road.

Meanwhile the city’s Planning Commission will consider whether to allow modifying some of the city’s zoning rules to allow for a new home for the Veterans of Foreign Wars on a nearby property.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription