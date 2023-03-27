Downtown Frederick parking
A driver parallel parks in the first block of North Market Street in downtown Frederick.

 Staff file photo by Sam Yu

Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor has appointed residents, officials, merchants, and others to an ad hoc committee to examine parking in the city.

The group will look at changing demand for parking downtown, community needs, and parking and mobility options, and will recommend actions, according to a release from the city.

WSITIM2001

Mayor Wishy Washy appoints another committee to discuss things endlessly.

Guy T. Ashton

Oh, this should be fun. Can’t wait for some “useful” suggestions that won’t include less traffic and less development to bring in less traffic.

Greg F
Greg F

Moving buildings closer to the street and eliminating parking and making streets narrower. That’ll do it, surely.

