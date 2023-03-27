Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor has appointed residents, officials, merchants, and others to an ad hoc committee to examine parking in the city.
The group will look at changing demand for parking downtown, community needs, and parking and mobility options, and will recommend actions, according to a release from the city.
The committee will consider resident parking, parking mobility and technology, and rates. It also will look at capital projects such as the redevelopment of the Church Street parking garage and new facilities to meet demand, along with the creation of a permanent parking and mobility advisory committee.
The city announced 19 members of the 24-member committee Monday, with other appointments still to be decided.
The committee will include:
- residents Matt Edens, Sandy Dubay, Melanie Gettier, and Jim Schmersahl
- Kara Norman of the Downtown Frederick Partnership, David Ziedelis of Visit Frederick, Jamie McKay of Frederick County TransIT, Chelsea Kadish from Frederick County government, Ken Oldham of the United Way of Frederick County, and Sean Walker of East Frederick Rising
- merchants Darren Sheffield of MIDAR, Mindy Cawley of Vintage MC, and Jeff Hurwitz of Colonial Jewelers
- office representatives Julia Ferguson of Cowork Frederick and Kate Layman of Ruppert Properties
- restaurant representatives Irieska Caetano of Sabor de Cuba and Audi Nagi of Frederick Social
- church representatives the Rev. Mark Groover of Asbury UMC and Susan Kulp of Evangelical Reformed UCC
After an initial meeting Monday evening, the committee's future meeting schedule will be determined by the members, according to the city news release.
Mayor Wishy Washy appoints another committee to discuss things endlessly.
Oh, this should be fun. Can’t wait for some “useful” suggestions that won’t include less traffic and less development to bring in less traffic.
Moving buildings closer to the street and eliminating parking and making streets narrower. That’ll do it, surely.
