Design will begin on a multimodal transportation lane along Frederick’s Golden Mile, after a vote by the city’s aldermen.
The aldermen unanimously approved an agreement with a Rockville engineering firm at their meeting Thursday night for the design of the more than 1-mile project along West Patrick Street on the west side of the city.
The project will create a 12-foot-wide bus and right-turn lane along the north side of West Patrick Street, also known as U.S. 40, along with a 5-foot buffer and a 10-foot shared-use path.
The 1.2-mile multimodal lane will stretch from the intersection of West Patrick Street and Baughman’s Lane to the intersection of West Patrick and Waverly Drive.
The $861,887 agreement with A. Morton Thomas and Associates, of Rockville, will cover design of the Golden Mile Multimodal Access Plan.
The State Highway Administration will cover 80%, or $689,510, of the design cost, while the city will provide the remaining $172,377.
The city has already included a budgeted item in its current Capital Improvements Plan.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak, D, voted to approve the project, but expressed “sticker shock” at the nearly $900,000 design cost.
Construction of the multimodal lane is projected to cost $4.6 million, according to the city’s website.
The initial design for the project was done by Toole Design Group and was finished in 2017.
In the initial round of proposals for the full design, Toole was selected as the most preferred consultant, but its price proposal was significantly above the amount of funding for the project, according to a report prepared by the city’s staff.
The city received seven proposals for the project.
The project has gone through many iterations over the years, Alderman Kelly Russell, D, said before the vote Thursday. She said she is excited to see the design process moving ahead.
The stretch of West Patrick Street where the multimodal lane will be built is used by about 48,000 vehicles per day, according to the city’s website.
But the area can be difficult for people on foot or on bicycles to maneuver, and transit buses must move slowly between the various shopping centers in the area, the website said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(1) comment
A dedicated bus lane for two buses that come through every half hour. Am I reading an Onion article?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.