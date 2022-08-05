Transit Bus Driving
A TransIT bus drives along West Patrick Street in Frederick on Friday. The city of Frederick is moving ahead with a plan for a 1.2-mile multimodal transportation lane along the Golden Mile. The project will create a 12-foot-wide bus and right-turn lane along the north side of West Patrick Street, along with a 5-foot buffer and a 10-foot shared-use path.

Design will begin on a multimodal transportation lane along Frederick’s Golden Mile, after a vote by the city’s aldermen.

The aldermen unanimously approved an agreement with a Rockville engineering firm at their meeting Thursday night for the design of the more than 1-mile project along West Patrick Street on the west side of the city.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post.

Guy T. Ashton

A dedicated bus lane for two buses that come through every half hour. Am I reading an Onion article?

