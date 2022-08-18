The city of Frederick and the Golden Mile Alliance have entered into a new agreement for the Alliance’s funding for the next two fiscal years.
The city’s aldermen voted unanimously to approve a new memorandum of understanding with the Alliance at their meeting Thursday night.
The agreement sets the Alliance’s funding for fiscal 2023 at $25,000 and at $27,500 for fiscal 2024.
A previous agreement covered the Alliance’s funding for fiscal years 2020-22.
The Golden Mile Alliance was founded in 2011 to help promote and foster a vibrant and safe community through business, neighborhood, and economic development activities.
Its board is made up of residents, business and property owners, as well as members from the mayor’s office and the city’s Police, Planning, and Economic Development departments.
Officials from the Alliance briefed the mayor and aldermen on its activities, priorities and other information at a workshop in July.
Major initiatives for fiscal 2022 included implementing a strategic plan, recruiting new board members and volunteers, connecting with businesses, and hiring a new part-time operations coordinator.
The Alliance took part in National Night Out, as well as food, clothing, and toy distribution events.
It also awarded facade grants to four businesses through the Department of Housing and Community Development’s Community Legacy program.
The city expects design to be completed next year on a multimodal bus lane and shared-use path along part of the road.
The bus lane on the westbound side of U.S. 40 would go from Baughman’s Lane to Waverley Drive, while the path would run between Waverley Drive and the entrance to the Frederick County Square shopping center.
Construction of the State Highway Administration project is expected to be finished in 2025, according to the city’s website.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.