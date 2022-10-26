Frederick City Hall
Buy Now

Frederick City Hall at North Court Street in downtown Frederick.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Some part-time employees for the city of Frederick could receive health benefits from the city, and the city could pay a higher share of all employees’ coverage, under proposals being considered by the Board of Aldermen.

Part-time employees who average a certain threshold of hours worked could become eligible for city health, dental, and vision insurance, although the number of hours would still have to be determined by the aldermen.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter:

@RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription