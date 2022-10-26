Some part-time employees for the city of Frederick could receive health benefits from the city, and the city could pay a higher share of all employees’ coverage, under proposals being considered by the Board of Aldermen.
Part-time employees who average a certain threshold of hours worked could become eligible for city health, dental, and vision insurance, although the number of hours would still have to be determined by the aldermen.
The city could also increase its share of premiums for employees who have insurance.
The city currently provides 75% of the cost for the premiums on employees’ health insurance, but none of the premiums for dental or vision insurance. The city could move to cover up to 80 or 85% of premiums.
The moves were among a variety of possible changes to employee benefits discussed by the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday.
The discussion stems from a comprehensive salary and benefits study that was completed in 2021 and looked at the market competitiveness of the city’s structure of salary and benefits.
The city currently has 330 part-time employees, including 26 who work more than 1,000 hours per year, Katie Barkdoll, director of budget and administration, told the mayor and aldermen Wednesday.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said she would like to see the city offer benefits to part-time employees, but there has to be some line for who qualifies and who doesn’t.
Alderman Ben MacShane said he would support expanding the number of employees who would qualify for benefits, and setting the line at somewhere around 20 or 25 hours per week.
Alderman Derek Shackelford asked whether the city should change its policy to allow health insurance to start being offered immediately upon hiring, rather than starting after an employee’s first 30 days, as is policy currently allows.
Mayor Michael O’Connor sought to find if there was consensus on increasing the city’s share of insurance premiums so he can have some guidance as he prepares the city’s fiscal 2024 budget.
Shackelford and Alderwoman Katie Nash said it would be difficult to make a decision without having a better idea of how it would affect the budget as a whole.
Shackelford and Alderman Kelly Russell said they would like to see a move toward the city covering 80% of premiums.
Nash said she would like to see 85%, but said she can’t commit to supporting an increase until she sees more information.
