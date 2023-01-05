The city of Frederick will pay more than $100,000 each of the next three fiscal years to help support the Downtown Frederick Partnership.
The city's aldermen voted unanimously Thursday evening to approve a renewal of a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Partnership, a nonprofit organization created in 1990 to preserve the vitality and economic success of downtown.
The current agreement between the city and the organization expires on June 30. The new agreement will cover fiscal years 2024, 2025, and 2026.
- $101,311 in fiscal 2024
- $106,377 in fiscal 2025
- $111,696 in fiscal 2026.
The Partnership is designated as the Main Street organization for the city, and provides a variety of services for the downtown area that the city would have to provide if the Partnership didn't exist, Director of Economic Development Richard Griffin told the mayor and aldermen Thursday.
In addition to its other funding, the city will pay $185,000 in fiscal 2024, $190,000 in fiscal 2025, and $195,000 in fiscal 2026 to support the Downtown Frederick Ambassador program.
They program provides two teams of employees who work in downtown — one focused on cleaning and the other on helping shoppers and other visitors to downtown, Partnership Executive Director Kara Norman said Thursday.
The organization values its strong relationship with the city, she said.
“We are true partners, and it really makes a difference in our community,” Norman said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.