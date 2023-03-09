Downtown Street Scapes
Buy Now

The east side of the first block of North Market Street. The city of Frederick is studying possible changes to the downtown area.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Downtown Frederick's streets have looked essentially the same since the early 1990s, but an ongoing study will continue to look at possible changes to the neighborhood.

The city of Frederick received an agreement with Maryland's Department of Housing and Community Development this week that will allow it to move forward with studying the impact of proposals from a 2021 report.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription