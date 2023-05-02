BG Church Street Deck
Frederick officials and downtown merchants are keeping an eye on plans for the demolition and reconstruction of one of the city’s downtown parking garages.

The project entails rebuilding and expanding the Church Street parking garage, one of five public parking structures in the city. The current 393-space garage would be replaced with one containing 525 to 550 spaces.

notconcerned

Listen to Johnson people, he's been telling the electeds for 20 years the garage needs to be redone...stop putting bandaids on it! Listen to him...he's not new here!

