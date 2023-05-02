Frederick officials and downtown merchants are keeping an eye on plans for the demolition and reconstruction of one of the city’s downtown parking garages.
The project entails rebuilding and expanding the Church Street parking garage, one of five public parking structures in the city. The current 393-space garage would be replaced with one containing 525 to 550 spaces.
Downtown merchants are interested in the project and concerned about how the loss of parking while the garage is being demolished and rebuilt, said Kara Norman, executive director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership, but also understand that there will be time to figure things out.
The Partnership is trying to make business owners aware of the coming project, Norman said. She expects that there will be more conversation among businesses over the spring and summer.
“We all know that it’s more than a year away,” she said.
Norman is part of a committee that Mayor Michael O’Connor appointed to look at parking and mobility issues in the downtown area, as well as how they might change and evolve.
The future of the Church Street garage is one thing the committee is looking at, Norman said.
The committee will help provide guidance on how to accommodate the loss of spaces in the garage while the work is going on, city spokesman Allen Etzler wrote in an email Tuesday.
The city also has some ongoing negotiations for real estate acquisitions, and discussions on development concepts with the Maryland Economic Development Corporation, a state organization that can help finance and develop projects around the state, Etzler wrote.
Those discussions will determine when the city can start work on the project and how long it will take to build the new structure, he wrote.
The city has allocated $17.5 million in its capital improvements program for the project, including $15 million for construction of the new garage, according to the capital plan, which looks at potential projects through fiscal 2028.
The new building could have office space on the south end and room for solar panels on its roof. It is expected to have multiple charging stations for electric vehicles.
The current 48-year-old building is approaching the end of its useful life, and the city believes that money would be better spent on redeveloping the structure rather than upgrading the current one, according to the capital plan.
The city expects to begin design and engineering for the new Church Street garage in the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1, Parking Manager Steve Johnson told the mayor and aldermen at a meeting on the city’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget Monday night.
The redevelopment of the garage could be done independently, or through a partnership with MEDCO, Johnson said.
The city has a broad concept of how to get more spaces on the same structural footprint, but has more design work to do and property to acquire, Economic Development Director Richard Griffin said.
According to a report on downtown parking released in January 2021, the five garages make up 2,474 of the 4,711 public parking spaces available downtown.
With 393 spaces, the Church Street garage is the second smallest of the city’s five parking decks. Only the East All Saints Street garage, with 383 spaces, is smaller.
The city’s West Patrick Street garage, near the Frederick County Courthouse and the city’s municipal annex, is the largest garage, with 622 spaces.
The Carroll Creek garage, near the C. Burr Artz Public Library and Carroll Creek Linear Park, has 545 spaces, and the Court Street garage across from the courthouse has 531 spaces available.
There are also 244 spaces available in four public surface parking lots, as well as 2,237 on-street spaces in the downtown area.
Listen to Johnson people, he's been telling the electeds for 20 years the garage needs to be redone...stop putting bandaids on it! Listen to him...he's not new here!
