The city of Frederick will accept more than $2.5 million from Frederick County toward buying a plot of land along Carroll Creek for the future site of a downtown hotel and conference center.
The city’s aldermen unanimously approved the agreement at a meeting Thursday night.
The agreement is the next step in the process of building the planned 200-room Marriott-branded hotel on the East Patrick Street former site of the Frederick News-Post, with 22,000 square feet of meeting and event space.
The memorandum was drafted by lawyers for the city and county, arranging for a one-time payment of $2.52 million from the county to the city to help buy the property along Carroll Creek for a parking complex for the planned conference center, according to a report prepared by city staff.
The city will pay the remaining $1.18 million of the deal.
Thursday’s approval lets the county money be transferred to the city, but the aldermen will still have to approve the spending of it at a later date, Economic Development Director Richard Griffin told the mayor and board.
While the city will control the property, the hotel and conference center will be built with private funds on a long-term lease with Plamondon Hospitality Partners, which could potentially get hotel tax money from Visit Frederick.
Several aldermen sought to make sure the city would have a chance to ensure that the city’s contract with Plamondon contained adequate participation from minority businesses.
That chance would come before the approval of any final legal agreement that lets the city actually buy the land, Griffin said.
While no public comment was provided at Thursday’s meeting, the agreement with the county received enthusiastic submitted support from the heads of the Downtown Frederick Partnership, Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, and Visit Frederick.
Frederick resident Peter Samuel, a longtime critic of the project, submitted a comment asking why any taxpayer money was going to the project rather than it being entirely privately funded.
The memorandum specifies that the city will return the county’s money with interest if the city hasn’t bought the land by the fourth anniversary of the date that the deal is executed.
The money would also be returned if no building permits have been issued for the project within six years of the deal’s execution, and the county would get a prorated share of the proceeds if the city buys the property and then sells it.
(1) comment
Why should any tax money be spent for a private company to build a hotel, even if it is just for the parking lot. It is a waste of tax money!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.