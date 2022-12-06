Park Service Site
The city of Frederick and the National Park Service are discussing the Park Services's future at the Commerce Street site, and whether it could move to a location at the city's Westside Regional Park.

The city of Frederick and the National Park Service continue to look at the possibility of the federal agency leaving its downtown office for a spot on the city's west side, even as the two sides move toward a new lease for the current location.

The Park Service's Historic Preservation Training Center has been housed at a city building at 106 Commerce St. since 2002.

