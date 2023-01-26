East Street Lot
A lot off North East Street and near Delaware Road is shown on Thursday. The city of Frederick's planning department is reviewing the proposal for a form-based code that will guide the redevelopment for the East Street corridor.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Frederick residents could see a proposal for changes to zoning rules for the city’s East Street corridor as early as the end of February.

The city’s planning staff got the proposed form-based code last week and is in the process of reviewing it, Deputy Director for Planning Joe Adkins said Thursday.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

eastmoonrabbit

The first thing that needs to be done with east street is to widen the lanes and repave it. The road is an absolute disgrace.

