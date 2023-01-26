Frederick residents could see a proposal for changes to zoning rules for the city’s East Street corridor as early as the end of February.
The city’s planning staff got the proposed form-based code last week and is in the process of reviewing it, Deputy Director for Planning Joe Adkins said Thursday.
After the Planning Department reviews the eight-chapter document, it will go to other city departments such as Engineering and Legal, before being available to the Planning Commission and the public.
The staff, in its review, will look at things such as making sure that references in the document match up with where they’re supposed to and that terminology in the plan don’t conflict with the city’s Land Management Code, Adkins said.
He said he hopes to have the document ready for the public by the end of February.
The new form-based code would be applied to the area along East Street as the city looks to gradually redevelop the neighborhoods along one of Frederick’s busiest traffic corridors.
One of the redesign’s focuses will be on making East Street and the area around it more walkable and pedestrian friendly.
The form-based code is a planning model that would emphasize moving buildings closer to the street, creating inviting areas for pedestrians, moving parking behind buildings rather than in large surface parking lots in front and connecting neighborhoods.
The public needs to see the code proposal as soon as possible because of the impact it will have on development along the East Street corridor, said Bob Robey, vice president of the community group East Frederick Rising, which advocates for revitalization on the east side of the city.
The process for approving the form-based code comes soon after the unveiling of a developer’s master plan for a project at the Frederick Brick Works site along East and South streets.
The developer, Greenberg Gibbons, has proposed up to 1,260 residential units and up to 130,000 square feet of retail space on nearly 65 acres on the city’s eastern side.
Although the Brick works plan was introduced before the form-based code is in place, Robey said East Frederick Rising intends to review the proposal for the project through the lens of the form-based code, as well as its impact on climate.
The group will work with the developer and the city to incorporate as many ideas of both elements into the project, he said.
Although the new code would be applied to the East Street area first, it could also be applied to other corridors of the city where it would be useful, Adkins said.
(1) comment
The first thing that needs to be done with east street is to widen the lanes and repave it. The road is an absolute disgrace.
