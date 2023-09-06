As the city of Frederick work on its wish list for the 2024 legislative session in Annapolis, the options include money for a downtown hotel and the city’s baseball stadium, funds for bus shelters and beautifying the perimeter of Fort Detrick.
The city’s mayor and aldermen will go through the process of whittling down the possibilities in the coming weeks. A list presented by a lobbyist representing the city at a meeting Wednesday provided a look at what might be on the table.
Neal Karkhanis of Funk & Bolton, a firm the city hired to lobby in Annapolis, told the mayor and aldermen on Wednesday that his firm needs guidance on what to focus on for the legislative session that starts in January.
A list of nearly three dozen possibilities includes money for a downtown hotel and conference center and upgrades to the city-owned Harry Grove Stadium. It also includes traffic calming projects and transit improvements, a redesign of the city’s East Street corridor, and sound walls along a section of U.S. 15.
Others ideas include renovations to add community space at City Hall, renovations to Whittier Lake, improvements to the Monocacy River and the perimeter of Fort Detrick, money to help create a pollinator garden in Baker Park, and money for Sophie and Madigan’s Playground in the city’s Westside Regional Park.
The city should identify what items it wants to focus on by the early fall for the session that begins in January, Karkhanis said.
Now is the time to begin making connections with the office of Gov. Wes Moore (D) and the state’s Department of Budget Management for funding and other priorities to work toward for the next session, Karkhanis said.
In several previous years, the mayor and aldermen have met with the state’s delegation to Annapolis in December. Legislators have warned that that meeting came too late for getting the city’s priorities into the governor’s budget.
Getting a head start on the legislative process can be hard and means setting aside time between other events and responsibilities, Mayor Michael O’Connor said Wednesday.
The city’s budget process consumes much of May and June.
July and August are not ideal times for public discussions of legislative priorities, with people on vacation and focused on children going back to school, he said.
In July, Karkhanis and O’Connor’s chief of staff, Gayon Sampson, briefed the aldermen on the city’s legislative priorities, but several aldermen said the list didn’t represent the full range of the board’s priorities.
Sampson and other members of the city’s staff solicited feedback from the aldermen, and set Wednesday’s meeting as a follow-up.
But some aldermen expressed frustration that Wednesday’s meeting was held before they could have a meeting to hear what the public wanted on the list.
Alderwoman Katie Nash said the city needs to hear from the public to better understand what to pursue.
The city’s staff committed in July to implementing a more public process, Sampson said.
Wednesday’s conversation was part of that process, and another conversation will be scheduled with the delegation in the coming weeks, he said.
The city is also still developing a process for going out to the community to hear from the public, rather than having people come to City Hall, city spokesman Allen Etzler told the aldermen.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak questioned whether the hotel and conference center should be included, as concerns about the project’s cost have begun to rise.
O’Connor expressed his commitment to the project in his State of the City address last week. He said Wednesday that the project has been a priority for the city through three mayoral administrations.
Until the aldermen vote not to make it a priority, there’s no reason to believe that it’s not, he said.
State Sen. Karen Lewis Young attended Wednesday’s meeting and said she found the discussion helpful.
In her time in the House of Delegates and the Senate, this is the earliest she’s had so much information on the city’s possible requests, Lewis Young told the aldermen.
She urged the mayor and aldermen to keep the county delegation apprised of their ongoing discussions. She said she would like to have all requests in by October.
Quote:
"A list of nearly three dozen possibilities includes money for a downtown hotel and conference center and upgrades to the city-owned Harry Grove Stadium. It also includes traffic calming projects and transit improvements, a redesign of the city's East Street corridor, and sound walls along a section of U.S. 15."
I've always wanted to own part of a hotel! [rolleyes]
Remind me again why taxpayers should support a private business.
If we support one, shouldn't we support their competitors as well?
Can't they raise the money from banks and/or investors? If not, why do some members of the city gov't consider it a worthwhile project?
