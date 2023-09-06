As the city of Frederick work on its wish list for the 2024 legislative session in Annapolis, the options include money for a downtown hotel and the city’s baseball stadium, funds for bus shelters and beautifying the perimeter of Fort Detrick.

The city’s mayor and aldermen will go through the process of whittling down the possibilities in the coming weeks. A list presented by a lobbyist representing the city at a meeting Wednesday provided a look at what might be on the table.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

"A list of nearly three dozen possibilities includes money for a downtown hotel and conference center and upgrades to the city-owned Harry Grove Stadium. It also includes traffic calming projects and transit improvements, a redesign of the city's East Street corridor, and sound walls along a section of U.S. 15."

I've always wanted to own part of a hotel! [rolleyes]

Remind me again why taxpayers should support a private business.

If we support one, shouldn't we support their competitors as well?

Can't they raise the money from banks and/or investors? If not, why do some members of the city gov't consider it a worthwhile project?

