Frederick residents will have a chance to weigh in on the future design of East Street at an information session later this month.
The city has been looking at redesigning East Street for several years, and the redesign study funded by the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board will combine different past studies to figure out how to better design East Street to handle the freight, commercial and travel traffic that the street carries.
The Feb. 28 information session will feature a presentation from the city’s consultant, Kittelson & Associates, on their initial findings and some of the opportunities for the corridor.
One of Frederick’s original streets, East Street has a variety of industries, businesses, homes and parks, and has more than 4,000 jobs within one block of it, according to a release from the city.
But some sections of the street has missing or narrow sidewalks, little space for bicyclists and a poor layout for the amount of traffic it carries.
The session will be available on the city’s Channel 99 and on YouTube, and it will be interactive, with live surveys, public comment call-ins and a chance for the public to make comments on the Channel 99 web page.
The city has also created a page for the project and an accompanying survey, available at tinyurl.com/eastredesign.
— Ryan Marshall
