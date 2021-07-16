With Maryland announcing the highest number of available jobs it’s seen in the last five years, the state and Frederick County are continuing to plow ahead with coronavirus economic recovery efforts.
The state currently has 250,000 jobs available on the Maryland Workforce Exchange alone, according to Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson.
The Free State’s unemployment rate increased to 6.2 percent for the month of June, a .1 percent hike from May, according to U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) figures released Friday.
“Today’s jobs report is further evidence of the ongoing challenges our state’s economy is facing due to a serious labor shortage,” Robinson said in a news release.
While Frederick County’s monthly jobs report hasn’t come out yet, Helen Propheter, executive director of Frederick County’s Economic and Workforce Development, said May’s local unemployment rate was only 4.9 percent. She added the county’s unemployment rate hasn’t been above 6 percent in quite some time.
The county is seeing a positive trend of increasing workforce, Propheter said, but it’s still been a slow return — like many places nationwide. It’s just a part of the pandemic, she said.
Propheter’s optimistic for the months ahead, however.
“I do think that when our kids go back to school in September, we will have an opportunity to regain a workforce that we don’t currently have this summer,” Propheter said.
In the state, the education and health services sector experienced the most growth, with 3,500 jobs, with sub-sectors educational services and health care and social assistance gaining 2,800 jobs and 700 jobs, respectively.
The areas of accommodation and food services and arts, entertainment and recreation gained 1,300 jobs and 100 jobs, respectively, giving the leisure and hospitality sector an increase of 1,400 jobs. The information and other services sectors also saw an increase, with 600 jobs each, as well as financial activities with a 500-job increase.
Some other sectors declined: professional and business services lost 9,700 jobs; mining, logging and construction lost 1,800; manufacturing lost 1,100; and trade, transportation and utilities lost 500.
Even though the county is in strong standing to come out of the pandemic with positive opportunities, Propheter emphasized that it’s going to take a while for the county to recover from the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.
And, as many state and local officials have continued to say, vaccinations are the answer to moving forward, Propheter said, adding the workforce needs to stay healthy in order to keep businesses up and running, especially those that were closed for a prolonged period of time.
“We really need to keep buying local, to help those companies that were closed for quite some time and still need assistance getting back to a more normal feel of belongingness and revenue,” Propheter said.
