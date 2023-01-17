Design, walkability and affordable housing are among the factors that downtown Frederick residents will keep their eyes on as plans for a large new development along East Street move through the city's planning process.
The city's planning staff and the developers of the Frederick Brickworks project heard from a roomful of residents at City Hall on Tuesday night on the early plans for the development of a mixed-use project. The developer, Greenberg Gibbons, has proposed up to 1,260 residential units and up to 130,000 square feet of retail space on the city's eastern side.
The project would be built on nearly 65 acres at the former Frederick Brick Works site bordered by East Street, South Street and Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick.
The project's size and the amount of surface parking concerned Leah Ermarth, an East Second Street resident.
Frederick is a walkable city, Ermarth said, and she was concerned that the amount of parking in the project's master plan is a contrast to other parts of downtown.
“This is for the people who want to drive, and Market Street is for the people who want to walk,” she said.
But the city needs more affordable housing, she said.
The Brickworks project will draw some car traffic because it's right off Interstate 70, said Chris Smariga of Harris and Smariga, the planner and engineer on the project.
But the plans include points of connectivity to downtown, and the highway to the south means that pedestrians will move up East Street and north into downtown, he said.
Downtown resident Alex Hutt also mentioned downtown's pedestrian-friendly atmosphere, and noted that the project's plans don't look much like downtown aesthetically.
He urged officials from Greenberg Gibbons and others to keep the city's historic design and uniqueness in mind as the plans evolve.
“Don't make this Urbana. Keep Frederick Frederick as best you can,” he said.
West Third Street resident Matt Edens urged the developers to make the community one where people and families of various incomes can afford to live.
He hoped the plans will include some smaller units that could be more affordable.
Former Frederick Mayor Ron Young said the city needs more affordable housing units, and he's hopeful that the Brickworks project can help provide them.
Several residents mentioned concerns that the project plans are being introduced before the city moves to a form-based code for development along the East Street corridor, but Young said he thinks many aspects of the plans aren't far from what the new code will require.
A form-based code emphasizes moving buildings closer to the street, creating inviting areas for pedestrians, moving parking behind buildings rather than in large surface parking lots in front, and connecting neighborhoods, among other design aspects.
The master plan is more conceptual, although it provides some detail such as different land bays and types of lots and their sizes, Smariga said.
A shared-use path along Monocacy Boulevard and north on East Street will help connect the project to East Street and downtown, he said.
The earliest the master plan will move to a planning workshop would likely be in May, said Gabrielle Collard, the city's division manager for current planning.
(1) comment
Ugly blocks of buildings, fail.
The developers need to hire a better architectural firm.
