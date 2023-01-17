Brick Works rendering

A rendering included in a packet about a proposed redevelopment at the former Frederick Brick Works site shows some of the possible 1,260 residential units and 130,000 square feet of retail that the project could bring to Frederick's east side. 

Design, walkability and affordable housing are among the factors that downtown Frederick residents will keep their eyes on as plans for a large new development along East Street move through the city's planning process.

The city's planning staff and the developers of the Frederick Brickworks project heard from a roomful of residents at City Hall on Tuesday night on the early plans for the development of a mixed-use project. The developer, Greenberg Gibbons, has proposed up to 1,260 residential units and up to 130,000 square feet of retail space on the city's eastern side.

Fredginrickey

Ugly blocks of buildings, fail.

The developers need to hire a better architectural firm.

