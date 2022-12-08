The developer of a new apartment complex on the east side of Frederick said he is hopeful that his project will fit the evolving nature of the neighborhood.
A groundbreaking for the Residences at East Church Street, a 350-unit apartment complex off East Church Street, is scheduled to be held Friday.
The complex on 24 acres along East 7th Street, will consist of five four-story buildings plus one building holding various amenities, said Michael Brodsky, CEO of The Goldstar Group, which is developing the project.
Two buildings will hold 82 units each, while the other three will have 62 units, he said.
The project will be the first in the Frederick area for the Bethesda-based development company.
An active cyclist, Brodsky said he's been coming to Frederick for more than 10 years, and he and his wife like to get coffee or dinner downtown.
“I've always loved Frederick for the beauty of it,” he said.
As he started learning more about the biotech industry in Frederick County, the industrial and residential growth in the city and county, and the economic base that Fort Detrick provides, he became more convinced that the property was one the company should take on.
Goldstar bought the property from Frederick Health Hospital in 2022.
The project will include studio apartments, as well as one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with amenities including a dog park and wash area, a tot lot, and bike lanes that will connect to Carroll Creek Park, according to a press release.
It will also include a clubhouse area with a fitness center, an outdoor pool, co-working spaces, and common areas and meeting rooms for entertaining.
Work on the project started in October. The first units are expected to be finished in April 2024, with final completion in late 2024.
The work is expected to include an extension of East 7th Street to near East Street.
Goldstar and the city are also collaborating on an extension of East 5th Street to connect with East Church Street, along a road currently known as County Lane.
The construction comes as the eastern side of the city is preparing for a redevelopment along the East Street corridor, with building code changes expected to create a more dense and walkable environment.
Brodsky said he thinks his company's project fits the larger vision for the neighborhood, with a more urban feel to take advantage of its proximity to the downtown area.
