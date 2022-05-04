More than 60% of businesses surveyed in downtown Frederick expect to hire new staff this year, the executive director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership said Wednesday.
In the organization’s 2021 business performance survey, 61% of businesses said they expected to make at least one hire in the coming year as they continue to deal with effects of the pandemic, inflation and finding employees.
In a similar survey in 2020, the results were the opposite — 69% said they did not anticipate hiring anyone new, Partnership Executive Director Kara Norman told the city’s aldermen at a workshop.
The 2021 survey also showed a significant increase in businesses that thought they were doing well. Fifty-seven percent of businesses rated their revenue performance as excellent or above average, compared to 18% in 2020 and 47% in 2019, she said.
“In many ways, we’re doing as well [as], if not even better than, we were in 2019, which is exciting to see. Considering where we’ve been in the past two years, it’s exciting to see this rebound,” Norman said.
The Partnership is recognized as the city’s official Main Street America program, and works to promote the vitality, livability and diversity of downtown Frederick.
Beginning this month, the Partnership will begin contracting with Bobby Boone, the founder and chief strategist for &Access Retail, to help refine business development strategies.
Boone will help assess what they’re currently doing, talk to businesses and other groups about what they need for the future, and help create strategies for new and existing businesses to improve diversity, equity and inclusion, Norman said.
“Business development is how we support our existing businesses and recruit new ones,” she said.
Norman said she expects to have some strategies by late June.
The Partnership has provided $166,000 in grants to date for its Mission: Interior program, which helps downtown businesses to make interior repairs to be more successful.
The Partnership is preparing for the return of Alive @ Five events. The first one will be on May 12, Associate Director Leeann Crews said.
The weekly events are held 5-8 p.m. Thursdays in the Carroll Creek Amphitheater.
Other upcoming events include the Mayfest First Saturday on May 7; June’s First Saturday on June 2, which will feature the Thai Water Festival; and Frederick Pride on June 25.
Since it began in late November, the Partnership’s Downtown Ambassador program has cleared weeds from city blocks; collected 150 bags of trash; removed 24 bags of leaves; refilled 84 dog waste bag dispensers; and removed 362 stickers, flyers, and instances of graffiti, Norman said.
The ambassadors help clean the downtown area and provide directions and other information to visitors and people downtown.
Crews told the aldermen that the Partnership’s downtown gift card program, which can benefit 195 businesses downtown, had its most successful 12-month period ever, with more than $363,000 worth of cards sold.
