The former site of the Frederick News-Post on East Patrick Street in downtown Frederick is the site of the proposed hotel and conference center.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Plans for a hotel and conference center in downtown Frederick are expected to come before the city in the fall, the next step in the lengthy process between the city and a local hospitality company.

Plans for the project are expected to come before the city’s Planning Commission by October or November, while the city and Plamondon Hospitality Partners work to iron out legal details of the deal.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post.

(1) comment

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

This project is like a chronic disease

The hype reminds me of this scene from "The Simpsons":

https://youtu.be/ZDOI0cq6GZM

BTW -- the very next linked article is this one:

"US economy shrinks for a 2nd quarter, raising recession fear"

https://www.fredericknewspost.com/public/ap/us-economy-shrinks-for-a-2nd-quarter-raising-recession-fear/article_ef7b3fb2-b8e5-532e-8ff6-8a671b9a360e.html#tncms-source=article-nav-next

Two questions:

1) If this proposed hotel is such a slam dunk investment, why does the government need to contribute a large amount?

2) What about all of the other hotels (and other businesses) that never received corporate welfare?

